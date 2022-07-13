ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

SERVICES THAT A LOCAL REPAIR COMPANY IN CAPE CORAL CAN HANDLE FOR YOU

homesenator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the company owner, you are aware of the significance of engaging in marketing. It would be best if you made sure prospective clients know your company and what it offers to expand your business and attract new customers. It will allow you to build your business. Writing articles about your...

homesenator.com

WINKNEWS.com

Businesses get adjustments made to McGregor Blvd. median proposal

Businesses along McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers thought they’d go out of business after a proposal from the Florida Department of Transportation to make a roadway safer. Now, instead of a very long median, there are more openings and some left turn lanes. FDOT argues the changes will...
FORT MYERS, FL
Cape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Food banks in Southwest Florida gives out food to families in need

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Cape Coral had hundreds of cars full of people in need of food lining the roads. Families say getting food from food banks helps them save money for other bills. Because everything’s more expensive now. Some people are doing anything they can just to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
PSki17

Proposed 394-Unit Rental Development Begins Permit Process in Naples

Collier County, already among the fastest-growing counties in the nation, is set to get a little bit larger. Public records show that permitting has begun for the excavation and development of a new 394-unit rental development along Hacienda Lakes Parkway in Naples. The planned development is set to border the existing Milano Lakes structures near Collier Boulevard.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County residents’ purchasing power among highest in Florida

Collier County residents have the second-highest purchasing power among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there by calculating two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. It calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. Collier, which ranked behind Indian River County, had a $48,877 average cost of living and a $103,865 per capita income, giving it a purchasing power index of 59.67%.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People adjusting how they’re spending money with rising costs

People in SWFL are making money changes because of skyrocketing prices to help make ends meet. Whether it’s cutting back on groceries or how far they drive, people are making sacrifices. For Steven Patricola these are desperate times. While shopping at Aldi to save money, Patricola said, he’s struggling...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant faces over $650K in fines after magistrate ruling

Sunset Beach Tropical Grill in Fort Myers Beach faces nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in fines after a special magistrate hearing two weeks ago. Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is popular at the beach, but now the owner of Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is being told he has to pay over $670,000 in fines based on a magistrate’s ruling during a special hearing.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two man race to be the Mayor of Cape Coral

Two people are vying to be the Mayor of southwest Florida’s largest city. Incumbent Mayor, John Gunter, is looking to win his first full term. He was appointed to the position last year after Joe Coviello’s death. He faces Tom Shadrach, a former senior manager at Boeing. Shadrach...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing Southwest Florida grocery prices year over year

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 9.1% last month in a year-over-year comparison. U.S inflation surged to the highest level in 41 years. You’ve most likely noticed it at the pump and at the grocery stores. WINK News has tracked the cost of the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Wonder Gardens restores historic roadside mural signs

John Merrifield, a Fort Myers artist and muralist of 30 years, has been hired by Wonder Gardens to repaint three large roadside signs that have been enticing visitors to the attraction for more than 60 years. The three large murals had faded through the years. The project will brighten and...
FORT MYERS, FL

