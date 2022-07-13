SERVICES THAT A LOCAL REPAIR COMPANY IN CAPE CORAL CAN HANDLE FOR YOU

Collier County residents have the second-highest purchasing power among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there by calculating two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. It calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. Collier, which ranked behind Indian River County, had a $48,877 average cost of living and a $103,865 per capita income, giving it a purchasing power index of 59.67%.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO