Clearly, all those outstretched saguaro arms aren’t for hugging. Because, ouch!. But they do give saguaros more chances to spread more seeds. “Saguaros produce flowers at the top of their stems, so if you have a single saguaro stem they’ll produce flowers there and flowers turn into fruits and produce seeds and the seeds are what create young saguaros,” Swann says. “If you’re a saguaro and you’re doing pretty well, you can grow arms and at the end of every arm you can produce more flowers and therefore more seeds.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO