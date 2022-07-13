Polk civil rights groups say excessive force used in teen's arrest

A 20-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting a suspect hiding in a closet. A Wildwood police officer was on patrol at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of High Street and Orange Street when he spotted a man believed to be wanted on a warrant. When the man noticed the police officer, he quickly walked into a home and locked the door behind him. The officer pursued the man, who was hiding in a closet in a back bedroom at the home.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO