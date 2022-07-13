Polk civil rights groups say excessive force used in teen's arrest

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead and landed another driver in jail. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Toyota Highlander driven by Michael Angelo Diaz, 39, entered the path of a Suzuki motorcycle as he was turning left from Doris Drive, trying to cross South Florida Avenue to travel northbound around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. As a result, the two vehicles collided and Diaz fled on foot, according to police.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man in his 40s and left his body at a lakeside dock within a gated community on the Hillsborough/Pasco County line. On Saturday, police arrested Kristopher J. Chandler, 22, for murder. On Thursday, a man’s...
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is appealing a judge's decision to deny a risk protection order for an 18-year-old that brought a loaded gun to school in Lakeland. Terrance Broome Jr., 18, brought the loaded gun and 43 rounds to Kathleen High School back in May, according...
ELLENTON, Fla. - Manatee County deputies are searching for three suspects after a man was shot outside the Ellenton Premium Outlets Sunday afternoon. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a Hispanic male was shot by people he appears to have known around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall.
TAMPA, Fla. - The suspect charged with killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa is due back in court for his bond hearing. Ronnie Walker is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nilexia B. Alexander, a runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa police said the teen was shot and killed on Floribraska Avenue on May 6.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Clearwater man denies he was involved in the beating of another man in New Port Richey, but witnesses and surveillance video from the scene tell a different story, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called sometime after 3...
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Orson Charles, a former NFL player, and Plant High School football star, is in trouble with the law again after police say he threatened to shoot law enforcement officers Friday night while arguing over a parking space in Ybor City. According to the Tampa Police Department,...
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 92-year-old woman is dead following a golf cart collision in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a golf cart north on Stoneham Drive near Sun City Center Blvd. around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. At the same time,...
A 20-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting a suspect hiding in a closet. A Wildwood police officer was on patrol at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of High Street and Orange Street when he spotted a man believed to be wanted on a warrant. When the man noticed the police officer, he quickly walked into a home and locked the door behind him. The officer pursued the man, who was hiding in a closet in a back bedroom at the home.
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for leads after a man’s body was found near a dock inside a gated community Thursday morning. According to police, the body was found in the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Dr. in the Grand Hampton neighborhood around 7:15 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla. – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by striking, beating, or wounding his wife. Kirk Douglas Dudley, 47, Maryland, faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison for each count. A sentencing date has not
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Residents in a Lakewood Ranch neighborhood woke up to Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies going through their backyards as they searched for teenaged car burglars early Friday morning. Deputies said three teens between ages 14 and 16 were involved as well as 19-year-old Tyreak Allen. A...
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man who they say dealt tainted drugs to several people, some of whom were found unresponsive on the ground Tuesday night. Albert Wyche, 42, was arrested and charged with a count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
SANFORD, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl at a Seminole County homeless camp, according to Sanford Police. Police said the boy overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs. According to a news release, on July 7, police responded to the homeless camp, located behind an Auto Zone...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Deputies said an 18-year-old on the run from the law crashed into a synagogue on Monday. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Johnny Santiago, 18, was originally involved in a suspicious incident with his father, Juan Santiago, in Deltona. Investigators said Johnny Santiago’s...
TAMPA, Fla. - An Avila homeowner needs a new kitchen after firefighters say a pot left unattended on a hot stove caught fire Saturday night. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the homeowner called for help shortly after 10:30 p.m. when he returned home to a house full of smoke.
HUDSON, Fla. - For the next ten days, it's scallop season in Pasco County. The region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. Plus, it includes all waters of the Anclote River. The daily bag limit is...
A 42-year-old Florida man fired a high-powered air rifle at a roommate who “annoyed” him, killing him, police say. The man, who has since been arrested, then allegedly attempted to get rid of the body and firearm. Jesse Franklin Hill was taken into custody last month and charged with one count each of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in the death of 44-year-old Ernie Wayne Wilburn.
