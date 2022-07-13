ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enyobeni Tavern: South African arrests made over mystery teen deaths

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 people, mostly teenagers, at an East London tavern last month. They died mysteriously after collapsing, and police are still investigating the cause. The victims were found strewn across the floors and tables. The suspects, including...

www.bbc.com

