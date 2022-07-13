Salem YMCA/Recreation Men’s Softball Scores From Tuesday

A 51-year-old Iuka woman was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on the 2100 block of Iuka Road about four miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Lori Lacy of Kirby Road left the east side of the Iuka Road for an unknown reason, hit a culvert, and overturned an unknown number of times before the vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

IUKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO