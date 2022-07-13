Salem YMCA/Recreation Men’s Softball Scores From Tuesday

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia President Damon Harbison is one of ten SIU-Edwardsville graduates being inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame in September. Harbison is a 2004 Master of Business Administration graduate. Harbison has an expansive business background with experience in for-profit and nonprofit healthcare and...
Centralia Police have arrested a 37-year-old Centralia man for home invasion, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and intimidation. Marcelino Garcia-San Diego was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Street of East Noleman in Centralia for burglary and...
An early Sunday morning fire destroyed the large Mid-West RBR Ag Services building just west of Iuka on US 50. Iuka Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says they initially received a fire alarm and a minute later a passerby had seen the building on fire. “By the time we got here,...
A 25-year-old homeless man was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance. Austin Witthaus was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57-year-old Sherrod Logue of Laughlin Street in Alma for alleged domestic battery and battery. 36-year-old Steven...
Centralia Police have arrested two people on felony possession of drug charges. 30-year-old Brittany Stephens of South Hickory in Centralia was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 30-year-old Donna Crabtree of Linden Avenue in Centralia was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Country star and Patoka native Drew Baldridge is returning home on October 1st to host a music concert in downtown Patoka. Baldridge says the open area next to Patoka Village Hall to near the bank will be fenced in for the festivities. “I’ve had this idea for a long time...
Marion County is back up to the ‘high community level’ for COVID-19 as a result of 109 new or probable COVID cases being reported in the week ending Thursday along with seven new hospitalizations. Cases were up nine percent from the prior week. At the high level, the...
A 51-year-old Iuka woman was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on the 2100 block of Iuka Road about four miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Lori Lacy of Kirby Road left the east side of the Iuka Road for an unknown reason, hit a culvert, and overturned an unknown number of times before the vehicle came to rest on its wheels.
A 30-year-old Centralia man has been charged with four felony offenses in Marion County Court in the aftermath of an alleged domestic dispute that later involved an attempt to keep from being taken into custody. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a...
