Saratoga County, NY

Ready for Battle: Saratoga’s Bartenders Gear up for Track Season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a certain meme starts making the rounds of Saratoga’s hospitality workers’ group chats, the nightlife industry knows it’s time to get pumped for the seven-week party that is Saratoga’s track season. The top half of the image features a lovely photo of the track itself with the words “How you...

Bon Appétit - New Gourmet Market Opening in Downtown Saratoga

“Our vision for PDT market is to create a distinctive experience that transports people to another place”. SARATOGA SPRINGS — 55 Railroad Place is getting a makeover – a big one. The former downtown Price Chopper Limited is being transformed into a European-style gourmet marketplace, known as PDT Market. The 19,000 square foot facility will feature a gourmet grocery section, full-service bar, café, floral and home goods sections and will have rooms for private events and cooking classes. Construction of the new facility is set to begin in the coming weeks and the PDT team is expecting the operation to be up-and-running this fall with an official grand opening date to be announced later this year in September. Architectural and design partners on the project include ABN Design, Paone Architecture and Bonacio Construction.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Inside look at Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm Tour

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans are getting a unique experience this summer to see where horse racing dreams begin! The New York Racing Association, Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Old Tavern Farm debuted the Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour. Offered every Friday, beginning July 15, the all-inclusive experience already sold it! […]
Harvest Restaurant celebrates 50th year

The Harvest Restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. As is their style, Phil and Linda Hart didn’t make a big fuss about it, although they did come up from their home in Florida for the occasion. “We’re not pushing for recognition,” Mr. Hart said. “We don’t advertise. We...
Best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Mexican to American food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Queensbury. These are the best restaurants in Queensbury, according to Tripadvisor. 10. Bogey’s Pub and Grill. Bogey’s Pub and Grill serves American food and is open for...
Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York

New York State officials released in-depth details about an impressive investigation following reports of a mountain lion in New York. Next to the jaguar, a cougar which is also known by common names including puma, mountain lion, catamount, and panther, is the largest North American cat, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Saratoga Race Course Style, Three Ways

Kathleen Rourke, Kathleen Maeve: A track day in the picnic area is still an excuse to dress up, in my opinion. The bow tie shoulder detail of this tank top and accessories make a simple summer outfit come to life. I would pair the tank with my Kathleen Maeve gingham skirt, comfortable espadrille wedges (key for long track days), and a pop of pink. My bag is from Victoria Dunn Design.
Saratoga prepares for track season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Race Course is expecting it’s busiest season yet and with more people coming to the area for horse racing, restaurants and bars, public safety officials are preparing for an increased presence during the track’s 40 day season. After coming to an agreement with Gaffney’s following a string of […]
Discovering Saratoga: Meet the new father-son buglers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like father, like son! Tony Gambaro and his son Carson Gambaro are the new buglers this season at the Saratoga Race Course. Tony is a longtime friend of Sam ‘the Bugler’ Grossman and lead of local band “Ten Most Wanted.” When Tony was approached about taking on the important role, […]
The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
This Upstate New York Town's New Airbnb Restrictions Could Be Bad News for Weekenders

The upstate New York tourism hotspot of Queensbury just passed new restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties that will affect many would-be vacationers. CBS6 Albany reports that the Queensbury Town Board recently adopted a resolution requiring short-term renters to stay at least five consecutive nights when renting between May and September. Although the restrictions won't be in place outside those months, property owners will only be allowed to rent out their homes for up to 120 days per year. These new restrictions are set to begin next year, and are meant to discourage "weekend warrior" tourism that's led to conflicts with local residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

