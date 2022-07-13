ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

iPads with OLED screens are still a long way off, but will be a big upgrade

By James Rogerson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDRyk_0ge0Xqdl00
(Image credit: Future)

We’ve been hearing talk of an iPad with an OLED screen for a long time, and the rumors are likely to continue for a while yet, with a new report suggesting we won’t see an OLED iPad until, at least, 2024.

Although this isn't the first time we’ve heard that year uttered, its persistence amidst rumors and leaks lends credence to it being an accurate time frame. Still, it sounds like progress is being made, as according to ETNews (opens in new tab) – which is the most recent source to claim the OLED iPad will arrive in 2024 – Apple has begun producing the final prototypes of these devices.

If accurate, there's a chance the Apple could have an OLED iPad on the market before 2024, however, the company is reportedly putting the unannounced device through more rigorous display testing than it usually does; ensuring the display technology meets its exacting quality standards.

ETNews also claims that Apple is using a dry etching process on these OLED panels to make them as thin and light as possible, which, in turn, should help make the overall iPad lighter than current models.

If you’re worried about a thin screen being fragile then fear not, Apple has apparently accounted for that too; with the company said to be developing “special coatings” to increase the display’s durability.

Those are two upgrades we might see from an OLED iPad, with another expected to be improved image quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L069w_0ge0Xqdl00
The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) has an impressive mini-LED screen (Image credit: TechRadar)

Analysis: why switch to OLED?

The ability to make the screen thinner and the device lighter isn’t the main benefit of OLED, rather it’s an upgrade in picture quality.

ETNews mentions that image improvement is one of Apple’s areas of focus here, but doesn’t get into specifics. Thankfully, there are plenty of existing OLED devices already on the market – including the iPhone 13 line – which give us an idea of the kinds of improvements an OLED iPad offer over existing models.

These include a better contrast ratio, improved viewing angles and – when paired with dark wallpapers and themes – reduced battery drain; as pixels are lit individually (rather than relying on dedicated backlighting, as with LCD technology).

On paper, there are some advantages to use LCD technology over OLED, like better overall brightness, however, in practice most of the brightest smartphone screens out there happen to leverage OLED technology.

The standout exception in the mobile space, right now, is the mini-LED-based panel used by the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), which offers benefits approaching that of OLED, but without its drawbacks.

This does mean there's potential for Apple to continue using mini-LED displays on its best iPads, while the models that currently rely on IPS LCD panels will be the ones to benefit from an OLED upgrade.

Via MacRumors (opens in new tab)

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

I’m never buying another Samsung phone, but you still should

Samsung has broken my heart. I’ve owned three of the company’s smartphones over the years – and tried out many more – and I’ve long raved about them. While I have issues with the company's decision to offer different chipsets in different regions for the Galaxy S line, for the most part I consider their best phones to be the best phones, period.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best PC for photo editing 2022: top desktops for Photoshop

If you’re looking for the best PC for photo editing, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to take your photo editing up a notch or a professional needing a serious machine, you have to be on the lookout for certain things when it comes to finding a computer that can handle your projects.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Ipads#Oled#Smartphone#Etnews
TechRadar

This Windows 11 update breaks as much as it fixes

Windows 11 is getting some mixed reviews from its userbase right now, and it looks like issues caused by the latest security update aren't going to sway opinions in a more positive direction. As reported by Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Windows 11 update KB5015814 has been released onto...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
TechRadar

How to use the data from your sleep tracker

If you’ve used one of the best sleep trackers or fitness trackers in the last few years, you’ll know how all-encompassing the data the device on your wrist can be. From blood-oxygen levels to calories and activity tracking, there’s a huge amount of data collected while you’re awake and moving, and just as much during sleep tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

This serious firmware flaw affects a whole load of Lenovo laptops

Three serious security vulnerabilities has been discovered, and patched, across a whole slew of Lenovo laptops. Cybersecurity experts from ESET uncovered the issue in the ReadyBootDxe driver used by some Lenovo notebooks, as well as two buffer overflow issues found in the SystemLoadDefaultDxe driver, potentially allowing threat actors to hijack the startup routine of Windows installations.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Why people are still buying GTA 5

It’s sort of ridiculous when you think about it. Grand Theft Auto 5 is almost 10 years old, and now dominating its third generation of consoles – a dynasty with no children. Sure, there are comparably successful games: League of Legends, for instance, has lasted my entire decade in games journalism without beginning to fade away. But GTA 5 wasn’t a live service. Not when it launched; not really. In 2013, GTA Online was what you played if you wanted to have a really shit day in Los Santos, punctuated by repetitive missions and lost data. It took long years to get into shape, like Michael De Santa huffing and puffing through his yoga class. If the online mode that has become Rockstar’s cash cow had been GTA 5’s only offering at launch, it would have gone the way of APB: All Points Bulletin.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Samsung S95B settings tips: how to get the most from the QD-OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S95B uses a brand new TV technology called Quantum Dot OLED – and even at the first time of asking it shows just how exciting this new technology truly is. By combining the self emissive lighting qualities of OLED with the purer colors and higher brightness qualities of QLED, it delivers pictures the likes of which we haven’t seen before among the best OLED TVs.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google wants to transform your old PC or Mac into a Chromebook

Google has announced the launch of ChromeOS Flex, a lighter operating system that can kickstart your old PC or Mac by transforming it into a Chromebook-esque device. First announced back in February 2022, ChromeOS Flex is available now to download on many Windows and macOS devices, with Google saying it is especially handy for older machines, giving businesses and schools in particular more flexibility on their software choices.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Cloud unveils its first Arm-powered VMs

Google Cloud has announced its first line of ARM-based virtual machines (VMs). The new Tau T2A chips (opens in new tab) will join Google's existing line of Tau VMs, which were launched in June 2021. Google says the new chips will be appropriate for scale-out workloads including web servers, containerized...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

LG Gram 16 (2022) laptop review

The LG Gram 16 (2022) has evolved to become a formidable rival to well established rivals like the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. It surpasses both in terms of portability while delivering extra visual real estate, something that will appeal to creatives, number crunchers and other professionals.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Now Windows 8.1 is displaying full end of life warnings

Windows 8.1 is set to reach end of life on January 10 2023, and the company is beginning to ramp up its operation to switch users over to its latest OS, Windows 11. Now, when logging into the operating system, Windows 8.1 will display a full-screen alert to notify users that security updates will cease at the beginning of next year.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

6 Dolby Atmos soundbar tips: how to get the best from your system

Soundbars offer a convenient and space-saving option for adding Dolby Atmos audio to the best 4K TVs. Soundbars are also cost-effective, providing you with the biggest possible sound for the lowest possible price. Keep in mind that not all soundbars support Atmos, however. Given the chance, you could spend less...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Turn your Nintendo Switch into the perfect couch co-op system this Prime Day

You can never have too many controllers, and that’s doubly true for the Nintendo Switch. While its Joy-Cons let you seamlessly transition between playing the console in docked and handheld mode, they’re not the most comfortable gamepads to use for long gaming sessions. Although a ‘Comfort Grip’ comes bundled with each Switch, Nintendo might have overestimated just how ergonomic that bit of kit really is.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The demise of Nikon and Canon DSLRs is a good thing

The DSLR has been pronounced dead more times than Rasputin – and this week the death knell rang once more thanks to a report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei (opens in new tab), which claimed that Nikon is planning to "stop making" single-lens reflex models to "focus on mirrorless models". Canon, it said, was planning to do the same "within a few years".
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy