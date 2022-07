While it seems like Chris Evans is officially done with playing Captain America, it doesn't seem like the actors legacy as the character is going anywhere. Avengers: Endgame capped off the actors tenure in the role, with him going back in time and staying with Peggy Carter and growing old before passing on the shield. During his final moments as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Sam Wilson asks him "you gonna tell me about her" before pointing at his wedding band and Steve responds "No, I don't think I will". Now that exact quote has been featured in a recent Captain America comic, Captain American: Sentine of Liberty #2. You can check out the panel below!

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO