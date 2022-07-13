ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

High Plains Food Bank celebrates donations as need continues

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3GJj_0ge0WaEE00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank announced that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will deliver a full truck load of food on Wednesday in a much-needed donation.

“This donation comes at a time when more neighbors in our community need food assistance,” said officials with the food bank, “and this donation will continue to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.”

The High Plains Food Bank website also lists a range of ways for community members to get involved in the effort to fight hunger in the region, as well as resources for those in need. The food bank hosts a number of volunteer teams focused on different parts of its operation, including:

Regarding available resources for those in need, the food bank website lists include:

  • Help with benefits – SNAP & Social Services
  • Help for kids – Kids Cafe
  • Help for seniors – Senior Food Box
  • Nutrition education – The Garden Info on Nutrition

Those wishing to donate money to the High Plains Food Bank can do so here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD announce registration for 2022-2023 school year

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Independent School District announced that registration for the 2022-2023 school year begins on Monday, July 18. According to the AISD website, returning AISD students can register for the 2022-2023 school year beginning on Monday, July,18. Registration can be completed using Skyward Family Access. Applicants are...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Children’s Home asks for bicycle helmets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Children’s Home took to social media on Thursday to ask the community for donations; not in currency, but bicycle helmets. According to the announcement from the Amarillo Children’s Home, the organization is in need of bike helmets in both adult and child sizes. The organization noted on its website that around 45 children are in their care across the seven-home campus, ranging from age five and up into young adulthood.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for July 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the July 15 COVID-19 Report Card, 36 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD released a School Supply List for the 2022-2023 School Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists. According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Luis Morales-Luna joins Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo announced Assistant Professor Luis Morales-Luna joins the School of Veterinary Medicine practice. According to the School of Veterinary Medicine press release, luna’s life revolved around animals. He grew up in Guatemala...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Jesus Christ#Kcit#Amarillo#Charity#The High Plains Food Bank#The Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo announces temporary change to solid waste collection services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced a temporary change to waste collection services due to staffing shortages. The city said that will only apply to residential collections. The City’s Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said out of 42 collection positions, only 20 are currently filled to serve all 18,000 dumpsters in the city.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy