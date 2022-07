ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For all of the good things the Tampa Bay Rays have done this year — and the list is pretty long — one thing they haven't done is have a lot of big, explosive innings. But they did that again on Friday night, scoring four runs in the sixth inning to help beat the red-hot Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Tropicana Field.

