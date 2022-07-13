ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Dementia Risk Factor That Could Make Your Brain Older By As Much As 3 Years

By Aakash Molpariya
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study published today found that people without risk factors for dementia like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to those 10 to 20 years younger. The study discovered that a single dementia risk factor could decrease cognition by up to three years. Our findings...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

7 Habits That Can Lower Your Risk of Dementia

Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Anderson
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia Risk#Brain Health#Senior Health#Alzheimer S Dementia#Disease Monitoring#Baycrest#Partic
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Help Stop Depression, Anxiety, Brain Injury, and Cognitive Disorders

The preclinical drug works by inhibiting the kinase Cdk5 which is found in mature neurons. Cdk5 has long been linked to neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, but prior inhibitors have largely failed to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain. A new preclinical drug reported by James Bibb, Ph.D., and...
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy