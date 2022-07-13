ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Supporters push Kewanee council to allow in-town chicken-raising

By Mike Berry
Star-Courier
 4 days ago
A roomful of people at this week’s City Council meeting supported the idea of allowing local residents to raise chickens in their yards.

And council members seemed receptive to the idea — provided a suitable ordinance controlling the practice can be written.

The council passed an ordinance in 2008 prohibiting residents from raising chickens. But earlier this summer, local resident Jessica Quagliano approached the council to ask that chickens be allowed within the city limits.

Mrs. Quagliano said other area communities, such as Galva and Annawan, allow the practice, and report no problems.

At this week’s meeting, Mrs. Quagliano brought along Colleen Lewis, a veterinarian whose practice is in Altona and who helps people throughout the area with raising chickens.

Dr. Lewis said she has been raising chickens “for decades,” but not within any city limits.

Hens aren’t noisy, she said. Roosters are, but a city ordinance could prohibit people from keeping them.

With no roosters around, Dr. Lewis said, chickens are “much quieter than dogs.”

An ordinance on chickens would have to spell out requirements for chicken coops and enclosures, she said, specifying that the enclosures must be escape-proof.

Chickens escaping and becoming free-range chickens in neighbors’ yards was a concern for Mayor Gary Moore.

Police would probably be called in such a case, and the mayor said, “I would not want one of my officers to go chase a chicken around.”

Moore also said, “The smell is a concern of mine.” Dr. Lewis replied that “We don’t find that at all,” and several people in the audience who have experience with chickens agreed.

The mayor asked if anyone in the audience was opposed to having chickens in the city, and no one responded. He said that contradicted his experience; he estimated that “90 percent” of the calls he’s received from citizens about chicken-raising have been opposed to it.

Dr. Lewis presented the council sample ordinances that she said should address any possible problems with chickens in the city.

Council members suggested that anyone raising chickens would need to get a permit from the city, and the number of those permits could be limited — at least at first.

Dr. Lewis said the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspects chicken coops, but only if the eggs are sold. If the chicken owners consume the eggs themselves, or give them away, there are no inspections.

The mayor said he would want chicken facilities to be inspected regularly to make sure there were no problems.

Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said he doesn’t have strong feelings either way about chickens, but added that he feels if the practice is allowed, there should be a strong ordinance controlling it.

After Monday’s meeting, Quagliano posted on Facebook that 300 people have indicated their support for allowing chickens in the city, and urged anyone who approves of the practice to email council members.

Star-Courier

