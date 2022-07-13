ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana High School Sports Awards announces team of the year, sponsored by Army ROTC

By Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
The Indiana High School Sports Awards were held June 5 at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University. The show honored more than 200 high school athletes from the state of Indiana as well as awarding players of the year for more than 20 sports.

Included in those awards was the Teams of the Year award, sponsored by Army ROTC.

The Team of the Year was the Center Grove football team.

Center Grove completed a run of back-to-back state championships with matching undefeated 14-0 records, marking the first time a team has swept the state’s largest class with back-to-back unbeaten seasons since the Jeff George-led Warren Central teams in 1984 and ’85.

The Trojans won the Class 6A championship with a 27-21 victory over No. 2 Westfield.

“I hope this team gets remembered as the greatest of all-time in Indiana,” said Center Grove senior quarterback Tayven Jackson.

Center Gove football edged out the other two finalists, the Noblesville High School girls basketball team and the Homestead girls soccer team.

The Indiana High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the winners from each sport, including the team of the year award, sponsored by Army ROTC, and the other premier awards.

