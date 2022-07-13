ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday July 13th

By Clemente Morales
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news and bad news in the weather department as it looks like good news is we have a cold front...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Top Games for 2022: Albany vs. Roscoe, Coleman vs. Mason, and Eastland vs. Jacksboro

Week 9 gives us what should be the district championship game for District 6-2A Division II. The Albany Lions and the Roscoe Plowboys collide in a Top 25 match up. The Lions enter the new season as the number one ranked team in the state in Class 2A Division II, and they are the favorite to win the district. Head coach Denney Faith’s team is easily the most successful group in the last fourteen years. The Lions own thirteen district championships since 2008. The Plowboys seem to have things turned around, after winning just five games in three years. They won district in 2021, and would love to knock off Albany on October 21.
ALBANY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley using expectations as motivation for upcoming season

The Hawley Bearcats football team is coming off its most successful season in program history. Their physical brand of football helped them make it all the way to state, and in doing so have set the bar even higher for this upcoming season. With numerous starters returning at key positions...
HAWLEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
klaq.com

Abilene Man Arrested For 153rd Time, He Deserves A Nice Watch

How many arrests would it take for someone to have a “rap sheet as long as your arm”, as the phrase goes?. I’m asking in the literal sense: How many arrests would it take to have an actual rap sheet (and ARE those actual things?) “as long as your arm? A dozen? Fifteen or Sixteen?
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountryhomepage.com

2INgage to host Back to School Resource Fair & Family Fun Day

Come learn about resources in the area that are here to support you and your family! Free family fun activities and door prizes!. Backpacks with school supplies will be given to each child present, while supplies last. Back to School Resource Fair & Family Fun Day. Abilene Convention Center. Saturday,...
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Drug + assault cases make up nearly 2/3 of Taylor County indictments

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine  Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine  Mario […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Driver killed in crash south of Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The driver killed in a crash south of Abilene Tuesday morning has been identified. Aurelia L. Clark, 47, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 277 about 14 miles south of town around 8:00 a.m., according the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS reports Clark […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested over 152 times, gets arrested again

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested yesterday, making it his 153rd arrest, after harassing a group of young women while intoxicated. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was told to leave by the staff members of Adventure Cove in Abilene after offering an alcoholic beverage to a minor while intoxicated.
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy