Abilene area forecast: Wednesday July 13th

Week 9 gives us what should be the district championship game for District 6-2A Division II. The Albany Lions and the Roscoe Plowboys collide in a Top 25 match up. The Lions enter the new season as the number one ranked team in the state in Class 2A Division II, and they are the favorite to win the district. Head coach Denney Faith’s team is easily the most successful group in the last fourteen years. The Lions own thirteen district championships since 2008. The Plowboys seem to have things turned around, after winning just five games in three years. They won district in 2021, and would love to knock off Albany on October 21.

ALBANY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO