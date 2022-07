MOSES LAKE — Several roads will be closed for two days next week as crews will begin paving along Valley Road in Moses Lake. The contractor will start paving Valley Road at Paxson Drive and work east. As a result. Paxson Drive, Grape Drive, Sunburst Court and Vista Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Central Drive will also be closed during the same time period, according to city officials.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO