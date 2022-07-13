ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did NKY's Gage Butler and Acapop! Kids do on their 'America's Got Talent' audition?

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
It was good news for the 12-year-old Northern Kentucky singer Gage Butler and the other members of the group Acapop! Kids: They advanced past the auditions in last night's episode of "America's Got Talent" on NBC,

Butler, who is from Crittenden, first went viral on TikTok earlier this year with a cover of "End of the Road" by Boyz to Men, which earned him an appearance and live performance on the final season of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March.

The nine-member acapella group of singers between the ages of 12-17 earned glowing reviews from the judges after their performance of "My Turn," which was written by former member Nolan Gibbons, who died in 2020.

According to his mother, Nolan had a "great summer day" before he was later found dead. His mother said his death was considered a "sudden unexplained death."

"He would be thrilled that they would be doing his song," his mother added.

The group, which includes Butler, dedicated their performance to Gibbons.

The four judges this season (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel) all voted in favor of allowing Acapop! Kids to move on to the next round of the show.

"To sing a song as a tribute to someone you’ve lost is such a difficult thing to do," Cowell told the kids. "So emotional, so respectful. And it was what I call a moment."

Vergara said she was happy Acapop! Kids "made it to AGT because we needed you."

