Powerboat operator arrested in connection with crash that injured seven aboard paddleboat

OSHKOSH – The owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed Saturday into a commercial paddleboat with 43 passengers and crew on board has been arrested, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The crash caused severe damage to the side of the paddleboat. Seven passengers on the paddleboat were injured: one passenger suffered multiple injuries that required a trip to a local hospital, while Oshkosh paramedics treated the other six at the scene.

The powerboat, which is about 45 feet long and had seven people on board, fled the scene after the crash, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the Fox River, between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said several agencies attempted to locate the powerboat, its owner and passengers late into Saturday night, but were unsuccessful. The investigation was "needlessly prolonged" because the powerboat occupants fled the scene and did not report their involvement in the crash to authorities, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The powerboat owner and operator, a 52-year-old Oshkosh man, was arrested on 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety — a class G felony — and 11 counts of failing to render aid after a boating accident, the sheriff's office said.

The man has not yet been charged in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said it is still looking to identify two occupants of the powerboat. The sheriff's office asks anyone with additional information to call 920-236-7316.

