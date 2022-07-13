ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Erika Joy Goldberg

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Erika Joy Goldberg (nee Zazofsky) died on July 10, 2022. Born November 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Zazofsky (nee Gomberg). She leaves behind her husband, Dr. Stephen Kurland, and her brother, Peter Zazofsky, and was predeceased by her brother,...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Katherine (Mogk) Richenburg, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Katherine L. (Mogk) Richenburg, 90, a longtime resident of Milford died Friday, July 15, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late William & Beatrice Mogk, and the beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Richenburg. Katherine grew up in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ann Shirley (Farnsworth) Tidd, 79

FRAMINGHAM – Ann Shirley (Farnsworth) Tidd, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Shirley & Evelyn (unknown) Farnsworth, and the beloved wife of the late Guilford Tidd. Ann was a graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Patricia (Moore) Brown

NATICK – Patricia A. (Moore) Brown of Natick, passed away on July 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Brown. Devoted mother of William Brown and Robert Brown both of Natick, Kevin Brown of Bellingham, and David Brown of North Carolina. Dear sister of the late Francis Moore. Loving grandmother of Kenneth, Ryan, Michael and Robyn.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Doggie Playtime

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham held a grand opening for its first-ever dog park this morning, July 16. There were speeches, a ribbon cutting, a doggie fair, and of course time for dogs and their owners to explore the new park, along Farm Pond, next to the skate park.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
City
Stockbridge, MA
City
Holden, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

George P. Cupak, 69

MARLBOROUGH – George P. Cupak, 69, of Marlborough died Thursday June 30, 2022. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late John J. Cupak, Sr. and Josephine (Casella) Cupak and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1970. George was a member of the Carpenters...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen, CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Albert R. and Ada Mary (Holmes) Olsen. Sister Mary is survived by her Sisters in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sheila Marie (Rourke) Coté, 83, Nurse

NATICK – Sheila Marie (Rourke) Cote of Natick, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Warren Peter Coté, Jr. Loving mother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA and Jonathan Coté of Harwichport. Devoted grandmother of Kyle and Boudewijn Coté. Dear sister of Maryellen Lamoureux of West Yarmouth, the late Gerald Rourke, and the late Jeanne Kane. Sister-in-law of Carol Rourke, Robert Kane, and the late Donald Lamoureux. Caring aunt to several nieces, nephews, and their children.
NATICK, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riki
FraminghamSOURCE

Frank Woodhouse, 86

NATICK – Frank Woodhouse, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma. But, to quote a dear friend, “the light went out of his life” four years ago when his wife Sylvia (Barnett) died. She was the love of his life.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Defeats Northbridge 5-4 To Advance in Legion Playoffs

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham defeated Northbridge 5-4 Friday night, July 15 to pick up their ninth win in a row. Patrick Chapin picked up the win throwing 5 innings of relief while Cody Coleman picked up the save pitching the 7th inning. Chapin threw 5 innings giving up 1 ER, 2 BB and 5 strikeouts while Coleman threw 1 inning giving up 1 hit 1 BB and striking out 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Tanglewood#Erikar#State#The Superior Court
FraminghamSOURCE

Noche De Fiesta Saturday Night in Framingham; Attendees are Asked to Pre-Register

FRAMINGHAM – Saturday night, July 23 is Noche De Fiesta in Framingham. The first-ever summer block party will take place on Lexington Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the City of Framingham Public Library, Noche de Fiesta features a beer garden by Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company, food trucks, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and highlight the numerous offerings of the Framingham Public Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Knyazhitsky Earns President’s List At Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Elizabeth Knyazhitsky, Class of 2022, of Ashland, has been named to the spring 2022 President’s List. The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for...
SMITHFIELD, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Fiery Crash in Southborough Injuries 2 Drivers

SOUTHBOROUGH – Firefighters and police responded to a fiery 2-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. on Framingham Road in Southborough today, July 16. Engine 22 and Ambulance 28 responded to the crash near 18 Framingham Road. “Both drivers escaped with only minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals,” said...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
FraminghamSOURCE

Medical Helicopter Requested For Stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a stabbing in Framingham tonight, July 17. The stabbing happened after 10:30 p.m. Scanner has two medical emergencies on Taylor Street in Framingham. Taylor Street is located between Route 135 and Irving Street, and Blandin Avenue. Landing zone for the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Schoen & Verity Graduate From Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, PA – During Commencement ceremonies in May 2022, Lehigh University conferred 1,092 Bachelor’s degrees, 394 Master’s degrees and 33 Doctoral degrees. Of the more than 1,500 graduates, degree recipients came from 41 states and 42 countries outside of the United States. There were 2 Natick residents...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy