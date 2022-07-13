News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 13

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine men and women are facing federal charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. These indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in conjunction with federal,...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Avenue Northwest on Saturday night. According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, that call came around 10:17 PM on Saturday. One person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal...
Law enforcement agencies across several states will be participating in Operation Southern Slow Down from July 17-23. In separate Facebook posts, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety and Burnettown Police Department all said they would be participating in the weeklong event.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Richmond County, Georgia are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man they say broke into an Augusta home last month. According to an incident report obtained by WJBF, 21-year-old Gavin David Ridge broke into a man’s house through a sliding door in the bedroom while the man inside slept.
Augusta is known worldwide for being the home of The Masters, a golf tournament. Augusta, Georgia, is located across the Savannah River from South Carolina. It's a vibrant city that offers outdoor adventures, historical sites, and a vibrant arts community. There are many things to do all year. The Augusta...
AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – One local woman is cracking down on petty crimes in the Summerville area one click at a time. She created a website after she fell victim to a petty crime. I spoke with her today about what she hopes this website will do for her community. “This was the quickest way […]
AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – Saturday at the Academy of Richmond County, Lucy C. Laney alum Zep Jasper held his first kids basketball camp for elementary to high school. After three seasons at the College of Charleston, Jasper transferred to the University of Auburn in 2021. He helped lead the Tigers to a number overall […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man wanted for the Captain D’s murder in June has been captured and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Ravanell Gomillion, 40, was arrested for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County’s Sheriff’s office is currently at the scene of an accident on Jones Street and 15th Street. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time. Gold Cross has been requested.
EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is scheduled Friday for an Edgefield County jail inmate who died Thursday – the second case jail death this week in the CSRA. The Edgefield County inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. The inmate was...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
For the second time in three days, Augusta finds it’s self at the bottom of another list. The folks at www.wallethub.com have come up with the best US cities for renters in 2022. The survey compared 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated U.S. cities. The criteria was...
So the folks at WalletHub have issued a report, a survey if you will, of the most and least stressed cities in the nation. It’s based on the criteria of work stress, financial stress, family stress and stress related to health and safety. With that THE MOST STRESSFUL city in the country is Cleveland, Ohio. Detroit is second, Gulfport, Mississippi is third. But, look, Augusta is on the list at 11th.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Six years after a man disappeared in a county outside Augusta, deputies have made an arrest in connection with his murder. Simon Powell vanished in June 1, 2016 in Burke County. The next day, investigators found his white Ford pickup truck destroyed by a fire.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University nurse was given the opportunity to travel to Ukraine to help patients in need. Sara Elizabeth Curry has been a nurse for over 30 years, with experience in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). As Curry watched tonight...
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- School supplies will fill the seats of buses in areas like Burke, Richmond, and Columbia Counties. This year the United Way of the CSRA and other organizations will host different drop-off locations for donations. “Started asking questions, started finding out that, that’s a big need is, is school supplies for the middle […]
