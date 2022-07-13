ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 13

WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugusta commissioners went back and forth discussing what to do...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One person injured in weekend shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Avenue Northwest on Saturday night. According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, that call came around 10:17 PM on Saturday. One person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Evans, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence
nomadlawyer.org

Augusta: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta is known worldwide for being the home of The Masters, a golf tournament. Augusta, Georgia, is located across the Savannah River from South Carolina. It's a vibrant city that offers outdoor adventures, historical sites, and a vibrant arts community. There are many things to do all year. The Augusta...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is scheduled Friday for an Edgefield County jail inmate who died Thursday – the second case jail death this week in the CSRA. The Edgefield County inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. The inmate was...
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Is On The Wrong End Of Another List

For the second time in three days, Augusta finds it’s self at the bottom of another list. The folks at www.wallethub.com have come up with the best US cities for renters in 2022. The survey compared 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated U.S. cities. The criteria was...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta, Georgia: The 11th Most Stressful City In The Nation

So the folks at WalletHub have issued a report, a survey if you will, of the most and least stressed cities in the nation. It’s based on the criteria of work stress, financial stress, family stress and stress related to health and safety. With that THE MOST STRESSFUL city in the country is Cleveland, Ohio. Detroit is second, Gulfport, Mississippi is third. But, look, Augusta is on the list at 11th.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta University nurse heads to Ukraine for cardiac patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University nurse was given the opportunity to travel to Ukraine to help patients in need. Sara Elizabeth Curry has been a nurse for over 30 years, with experience in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). As Curry watched tonight...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Stuff The Bus before going back to school in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- School supplies will fill the seats of buses in areas like Burke, Richmond, and Columbia  Counties.  This year the United Way of the CSRA and other organizations will host different drop-off locations for donations. “Started asking questions, started finding out that, that’s a big need is, is school supplies for the middle […]
EVANS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy