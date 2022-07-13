ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Foxtail, Skybar temporarily close, citing South Side's 'problematic' customer base

By Megan Guza
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxtail and Skybar on Pittsburgh’s South Side have shut down indefinitely, days after a video began circulating of a lewd act that allegedly took place at a private pool party at the venue. Owners did not address the video and did not return requests for comment but noted...

triblive.com

Comments / 2

 

CBS Pittsburgh

Water main break causing service disruptions in Wilmerding

WILMERDING (KDKA) - A water main break is causing service interruptions for residents in Wilmerding. Pitcairn Police have said the water main break happened along Marguerite Avenue. Those living in the area may have their water shut off completely or have low water pressure as repairs are being made. As of Sunday morning, there is no timeline on when repairs will be complete.
WILMERDING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite popularity, aging trails subject to all manner of abuse

The people involved in overseeing and maintaining Western Pennsylvania’s trail systems nearly all said that cooperation is key in keeping the trails clean, welcoming and open. Along the Five Star Trail that runs from Youngwood to Greensburg, chapter President Vaughn Neill is working with a few dozen volunteers on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Manufacturing Will Be At the Heart of Pittsburgh’s Newest Neighborhood

Pittsburgh boasts 90 distinct neighborhoods, all with their own special features, identities and flair. But for Neighborhood 91, the city’s newest manufacturing production campus near Pittsburgh International Airport, innovation is key. Touted as the world’s first end-to-end additive manufacturing production space, Neighborhood 91 — located in Clinton — alludes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 counties under flood watch as storms approach Pittsburgh area

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the Pittsburgh area until Monday morning as excessive rainfall may cause flooding, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Sunday. The watch for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington counties began at 11 a.m. Sunday and was scheduled to last until 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Blight monster' brewery site in West Jeannette to be torn down

The former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette is slated to be acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank at a judicial sale next month. Brian Lawrence, director of the land bank and county Redevelopment Authority, said the buildings will be demolished, calling it a “unique opportunity” with American Rescue Plan funding that the Westmoreland County commissioners set aside for blight removal in seven communities, including Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Planning begins for annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit at summer cookout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's only July but planning is already well underway for the 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. Event organizers held their annual summer cookout on Saturday in Schenley Park. It served as an opportunity for volunteers to relax, get to know one another, and discuss key issues they want to see addressed during the event in January. "This is a crucial time in the country in terms of race relations and relations between the [political] parties," said Tim Stevens, the coordinator. "There is some legislation around gun violence and reproductive rights right now in the House and in the Senate, as we all know with the Roe verdict, that's something that's being talked about right now," added Daeja Baker, another coordinator. While dates have not yet been announced for 2023, you can learn more on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side district justice who called for 'crime state of emergency' now says it's time to close certain bars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A district justice is blaming a half-dozen bars that he says are attracting and catering to a criminal clientele.Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets on the South Side left their mark on a dog grooming business at the start of the work week. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before. District Justice Eugene Ricciardi blames Embr, the bar on the corner."I want the bar closed," he said. "This bar is a magnet for bad behavior, for criminal behavior."Ricciardi, who earlier this week called for a "crime state of emergency" on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

