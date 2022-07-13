ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 Public Awareness Campaign Launched as Virus Spreads

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new COVID-19 public awareness campaign has been launched to educate New Yorkers who test positive for the virus about their...

wgy.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Yorkers#Psa#Spanish
Nature.com

COVID-19 and risk of neurodegenerative disorders: A Mendelian randomization study

Emerging evidence has suggested a close correlation between COVID-19 and neurodegenerative disorders. However, whether there exists a causal association and the effect direction remains unknown. To examine the causative role of COVID-19 in the risk of neurodegenerative disorders, we estimated their genetic correlation, and then conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization analysis using summary statistics from genome-wide association studies of susceptibility, hospitalization, and severity of COVID-19, as well as six major neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. We identified a significant and positive genetic correlation between hospitalization of COVID-19 and AD (genetic correlation: 0.23, P"‰="‰8.36E"“07). Meanwhile, hospitalization of COVID-19 was significantly associated with a higher risk of AD (OR: 1.02, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.03, P: 1.19E"“03). Consistently, susceptibility (OR: 1.05, 95% CI: 1.01"“1.09, P: 9.30E"“03) and severity (OR: 1.01, 95% CI: 1.00"“1.02, P: 0.012) of COVID-19 were nominally associated with higher risk of AD. The results were robust under all sensitivity analyses. These results demonstrated that COVID-19 could increase the risk of AD. Future development of preventive or therapeutic interventions could attach importance to this to alleviate the complications of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

COVID from a cat, pandemic death tolls and viruses that alter body odour

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. First reported case of a person getting COVID from a cat. A team in Thailand has reported the first solid evidence of a pet cat infecting a person with SARS-CoV-2. Studies early in the...
PETS
US News and World Report

Vietnam Tells Hospitals to Prepare as Dengue Fever Cases Surge

HANOI (Reuters) - Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

L.A. County coronavirus deaths rising fast as ultra-contagious BA.5 fuels infection wave

The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths reported in Los Angeles County has doubled over the last month — the first significant increase in fatalities since the winter surge. Over the last week, the nation’s most populous county tallied roughly 100 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total in three months. A month ago, the county was reporting about 50 deaths a week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Omicron subvariant BA.5 fueling COVID surge across country

NEW YORK -- The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 is behind a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and, for many, these cases are re-infections.The Centers for Disease Control says it now accounts for most of all new cases in the country.As CBS2's John Dias reported Thursday, New York City is fighting back.As the seemingly never ending pandemic rages on, the Big Apple has added extra reinforcements. It is now passing out, by request, 35,000 additional free at-home tests per month in 57 new locations -- at parks and pools.In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said the tests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Upstart Union Pauses NYC Campaign as Momentum Fades

After winning a historic victory at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in New York earlier this year, the fledgling Amazon Labor Union vowed to take the battle to three more company facilities nearby. Things haven’t gone according to plan. The group lost an election at a warehouse across the street from the first and has paused efforts to organize the other two.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy