Casey: SC4 benefits our economy and community

The presence of a college or university in a region is integral to the community’s health and economic prosperity. As important as good paying jobs are to a community’s success, an institution of higher learning provides long-term benefits and helps to buffer the economy in difficult times.

We are fortunate to have St. Clair County Community College in this community since 1923. The region has benefited greatly from SC4’s commitment to preparing people for success and the important role those people play in our local economy. That’s why the renewal of SC4’s millage on Aug. 2 is so important for our future.

According to a recent EMSI Economic Impact Report, the College has a total annual impact of $137.7 million in added income or 2,041 jobs supported in St. Clair County. Since the last time the millage was renewed in 2019, more than 14,000 students have enrolled at SC4 and more than 3,000 students have received a degree or certificate; and many students transfer credits toward bachelor degrees at four-year institutions. This impact touches many families and individuals.

People that advance their learning through education and receive degrees achieve increased lifetime earnings of $3.80 more than their non-degree holding peers. National studies verify that people with degrees, and advanced degrees, earn more money than those who do not.

The college continues to support the region by investing in programs and facilities that serve the current and future needs of area employers. Recent projects supported by past millage resolutions include the Health Sciences Building renovation and program enhancements, as well as college housing, providing safe and affordable living options for students who are unable to commute for their education.

In this tight labor market, more students living in the area means more talent to fill the open positions of our employers. Some of these students will choose to live in the community even when their education is completed.

SC4 also enhances the college experience and provides entertainment and cultural programs to the region with its athletic programs, events, career fairs, arts and concerts, field trips and community resource fairs.

Simply put, SC4’s programs and graduates, and the impact it has on our economy, helps our communities, families, and individuals to be successful.

I strongly urge your support to renew the millage that sustains SC4 and allows it to be the positive influence that all of us need it to be.

Dan Casey, CEO, EDA of St. Clair County