Gaston County, NC

Rabid skunk found near Gaston County home

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
A skunk that was foaming at the mouth and appeared to be seizing in front of a Gaston County home on Sunday turned out to be rapid.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call in the 500 block of Lewis Farm Road near Bessemer City at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, July 10, regarding the skunk, which was in the front yard of a residence.

On Tuesday, the state lab reported the skunk was rabid, the sixth such case in Gaston County this year.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvas in the 500 block of Lewis Farm Road to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department Health and Human Services.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all of your pets. By keeping your pet’s current on their rabies vaccines, you are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to your family and other animals and people in the community.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

