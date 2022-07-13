Strafford Blueberry Festival set for July 30

STRAFFORD – There’s no better way to celebrate summer than the Strafford Town Democrats’ Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Waldron Store in Strafford, 520 Province Road. Admission is $8. Kids 5 and under are free. Get tickets at strafforddems.org.

The festival’s blueberry bake-off is a draw for regional cooks, amateurs only. Everyone who attends gets to sample these tasty treats and vote on their favorite. First, second, and third prizes are awarded in both the adult and children’s (age 12 and under) categories. Young or old, it’s a deliciously fun time. See contest rules at strafforddems.org.

The festival also features artisan crafts, local produce, a corn hole competition, and the lively music of DJ Reed. Democratic candidates will be on hand to meet local voters. The Strafford Democrats put on a giant bake sale at this event, so plan to take home a pie, cake, or basket of freshly picked blueberries to enjoy later.

The drawing for the Strafford Democrats’ Summer Raffle will take place at the festival, but you do not have to be present to win. Prizes include hand-crafted corn hole boards, $100 at Hannaford, $100 Irving gas card, an elegant blueberry gift basket, a one-hour session at Suzanne Jenkins LMT Kriya Touch Massage and Bodywork in Northwood, and a Trivac 3-in-1 leaf blower. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20 at strafforddems.org.