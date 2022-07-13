ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cannabis, tuna steaks and more: CBD dispensary Pippi's Purpose opens in Downtown Lafayette

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
Pippi's Purpose, an Abbeville-based CBD dispensary, cut the ribbon on its new Downtown Lafayette location on Tuesday with plans to offer a variety of CBD products and grocery items in a bodega-style setting.

The shop, located at 201 E. Main Street, is directly across from the new Lofts at the Municipal apartment complex. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"For us to be able to step into this scene is a tremendous milestone for us," said the store's owner, Casey White, who is known as "Pippi."

CBD, or cannabidiol, comes from hemp plants, which are the same species as marijuana but contain virtually none of the psychoactive compounds that get people high. To be legal in Louisiana, CBD must contain less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC.

White said he wanted his store to meet the needs of the community, which is part of the reason he's offering a variety of grocery products — ranging from watermelon to tuna steaks — in the downtown store. White said the plan is to solicit feedback from the Downtown Lafayette community to carry products that are needed.

Downtown Lafayette:Former Handy Stop owners open Amis Grocery store in downtown Lafayette

The bulk of the grocery products, including the specialty meats, are sourced from Le Marché in Maurice. But the store also carries some more niche items, like Odyssey Elixir, a mushroom-based energy drink.

On the CBD side, the store offers a variety of products. White said one of his goals with the store is to educate the community about the benefits of CBD.

"I really want the public to know the benefits of cannabis, the benefits of wellness," White said. "I take pride in it. I'm passionate about it."

White said he felt Downtown Lafayette was a good fit for the new store and his brand. He said he liked the foot traffic and that the building was a good match for what he wanted to bring to the area.

"Branding-wise, I felt like downtown was for us," White said. "I feel like this is where I was meant to be, 100 percent."

The location is the second for White, who opened the first Pippi's Purpose in Abbeville. Anita Begnaud, the head of the Downtown Development Authority, said the addition of Pippi's in Downtown Lafayette adds to the area's growing retail space.

“Pippi’s Purpose is the newest addition to downtown’s ever-growing retail scene,” Begnaud said. “Our unique collection of local retailers helps to make our district a cool shopping destination for residents and visitors alike, and we proudly welcome Pippi’s Purpose to the neighborhood.”

