Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Not as hot today in Central Arkansas; South Arkansas still the same

KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

There are a few widely scattered small showers and weak thunderstorms this morning in Central and NE Arkansas. They will probably wrap up around 8:00. We are starting in the 70s and will get close to 90 at Noon with a high temperature of 93° today in Little Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HKPN_0ge0JS0f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeV0S_0ge0JS0f00

As the front moves into South Arkansas this afternoon, South Arkansas may see some strong to severe storms develop. Storms will pose a threat of strong wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWuOd_0ge0JS0f00

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be free of rain, but starting Saturday night a new system will be on its way to Arkansas which will bring rain chances Saturday night through Tuesday of next week.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App S tore or on Google Play .

