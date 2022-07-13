ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Down 20%, Is the S&P 500 Poised to Recover in the Last Half of 2022?

By James Brumley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

If you're thinking about pouring some idle cash back into the market while it's still down, you're not crazy and you're not alone. The S&P 500 's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 20.4% discount from its January high is still a pretty attractive deal, even if the sale price was just a tad lower three weeks ago.

Of course, it's only a bargain if there's a reasonably good chance the market's going to be higher within the next few months rather than lower.

And that's the really good news here ... at least potentially. While most stocks have already breached bear market territory and the economic news seems grim, corporate profits are apt to remain robust and even rekindle the growth expected when the world was shrugging off the pandemic last year.

The kicker: Stocks are a heck of a lot cheaper now than they were then, setting the stage for an unexpected rebound sooner than later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVTFp_0ge0IfZR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Actually, both earnings and growth are still looking healthy

For the record, nobody really knows where the market's going to be six months from now, or for that matter, six days from now. Against a backdrop of rampant inflation, midterm elections, crimped oil supplies, and a myriad of other factors, investors as well as analysts are best-guessing even a little more than they usually do.

Given that investing is largely about balancing risk and opportunity, though, you should know there's a (very) strong bullish argument to be made for stepping into stocks here, even if the market hasn't yet reached its ultimate bottom. The argument is that stocks are almost as cheap as they've been at any point in the past decade, and earnings are still growing despite the apparent economic headwind.

The graphic below puts all of it in perspective. Assuming analysts' expectations for the S&P 500 "earning" $54.84 per share for the second quarter of this year are on target, the index is priced at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. The S&P 500 was briefly priced near that valuation in 2018 when the market was running into a little turbulence, but prior to that, stocks haven't been priced this low since 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0na5GX_0ge0IfZR00

Data source: Standard & Poor's. Chart by author.

Perhaps better still, earnings are expected to continue growing. While the S&P 500's first-quarter bottom line of $49.36 was down from Q4's, that's not an unusual drop for the time of year. They were still up year over year, as the second quarter's earnings are projected to be as well. Indeed, this year's third- and fourth-quarter earnings are both expected to reach record-breaking levels for any quarter of any year, leading to record-breaking full-year earnings of $223.54 for the S&P 500. Look for yet another round of record earnings in 2023, up 11% from this year's likely bottom line, which should be up more than 7% from 2020's earnings.

What's not to like?

By the way, the S&P 500 is currently priced at only 15.6 times next year's projected profits. It's been a long, long time since we've seen stocks valued at a forward-looking P/E that low and earnings were rising as briskly as they are now.

Clarity coming soon

Nothing is etched in stone, mind you. The analyst community could be collectively wrong about what's coming. They could also be overlooking a calamity that will wreck these bullish forecasts. Never say never.

As it stands right now, though, the fear-based selling we've seen since the beginning of the year isn't rooted in actual results. It may take the market a few more weeks to realize their mistake, which is fine -- most bear markets end in October anyway. This one could end sooner or later than that. Regardless, there's too much pent-up value in the broad market for it not to find a firm footing in the foreseeable future and start climbing again.

That's the long way of saying, if you're truly a long-term investor, then you should be using this dip as a buying opportunity .

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Standard Poor
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Warren Buffett has made patient Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a lot richer over the past 57 years. Two well-known financial stocks stand out as prime bargains in Buffett's portfolio. Meanwhile, the Oracle of Omaha's fastest-growing stock could be more trouble than it's worth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy