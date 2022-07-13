Ms. Marvel post-credits explained: what just happened?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel’s season finale features an exciting post-credits scene. Taking place after the main stylized credits, the short clip brings back a familiar face in the MCU as it sets up Kamala Khan’s next adventure.

But, before we get into the details, take this as your spoiler warning. This article contains some major spoilers from Ms. Marvel episode 6 so make sure you’ve seen the finale before reading any further.

The post-credits scene begins with Kamala (Iman Vellani) collapsing on her bed in her new Ms. Marvel outfit. In the background, her mother Muneeba can be heard shouting: "Kamala, that does not sound like science homework."

Kamala reluctantly agrees before her bangle starts unexpectedly glowing. Standing up to examine it, she seemingly teleports before collapsing through the door to her bedroom cupboard. After a beat, a figure emerges from the cupboard. But it’s not Kamala, it’s Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson).

The Kree warrior looks confused as her fingers tingle with glowing purple power before she realizes where she is. Looking around, she takes in Kamala’s room, full of tributes to her in posters and drawings. "Oh no, no, no," she says before the screen cuts to black. Directly after this, it’s teased that "Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels".

So what just happened? Well, the post-credits scene seems to directly set up Kamala’s return to the MCU in The Marvels. This is due for release next year and will act as a sequel to Captain Marvel, starring Kamala, Captain Marvel, and WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

We don’t know much about what will happen in it yet, but the post-credits scene suggests Kamala and Captain Marvel have switched locations. It also implies that something connected their powers to allow this to happen.

This could be due to the similarity of their energy-based abilities or potentially the bangle may be playing a role. Kamala has one bangle inherited from her great-grandmother, but the second was never found. Captain Marvel may have discovered it, leading to the connection.

The only other time we’ve seen something like this in Ms. Marvel is when Kamala was transported back into the past in Karachi. Her great-grandmother called to her through the bangle, bringing her back to help save her grandmother during the Indian Partition.

But in this case, we don’t know where Kamala has ended up, especially as it’s unclear what exactly Carol Danvers has been up to recently. The last time we saw her was in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene.

She appeared in a hologram speaking to Wong (Benedict Wong), Katy (Awkwafina), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about the origins of the Ten Rings. She dashes off at the end of that scene when a call comes into her – could Kamala be where she goes to?

Her hair looks similar in that scene to this one, which is notably much longer than in Avengers: Endgame. But she’s wearing a new suit, which could indicate this is from another time period all together.

This all raises a lot of questions about where we’re heading next with these characters – and how this plays into The Marvels. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a while yet until we get any answers as that movie is only released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

In the meantime, check out our breakdown of all the Ms. Marvel episodes as well as the other major reveal in the finale that Kamala is a mutant. For more on the MCU, we've also broken down all the confirmed Marvel Phase 4 releases on their way.

