ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Butler tennis program benefit clinic’s next week

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

‘Star Party’ At Moraine Happening Saturday

Those looking for a fun outdoor activity this weekend are invited to visit Moraine State Park. A Star Party is planned for Saturday night from 8 to 10 p.m. at Pavilion 4 of the Lakeview Beach Area on the North Shore. Volunteers from the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Lois Kathleen Young

Our beloved mother, Lois Kathleen Young, 96, of Butler, earned her wings and entered Heaven on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was a honorable and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She devoted her entire life to her family. She was born January 15, 1926 in Armstrong...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler grad Morton selected to play all-star basektball event in Spain

Butler high school graduate Ethan Morton will join a number of standout collegiate basketball players who will travel to play in an all-star event in Spain. Morton is among 14 players named to an East Coast squad which includes John Hugley from Pitt who will play against all-stars from Spain. They will train at Columbia University August 1st and 2nd before heading overseas. Morton appeared in all 37 games for the Purdue Boilermakers last season.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Redevelopment Applying For Grant Funding To Help City Parks

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is applying for a large state grant in order to help the city of Butler with parks improvements. Authority operations manager Veronica Walker recently assisted with the preparation of an application for an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
butlerradio.com

Robert C. Shultz III

Robert C. Shultz III, of Butler, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. Born March 30, 1960 in Butler, PA, he is the son of Margaret “Peg” (Hariff) Shultz and the late Robert C. Shultz II. Robert was a graduate of Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Schools Set To Receive Increased State Funding

With the latest state budget setting aside record amounts for public education, school districts are set to receive that increased funding. Butler Superintendent Dr. Brian White says the district was allotted just over $33 million in state funding for this fiscal year. That’s an increase of $2.2 million from last year.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Francis Edward “Frank” Malinski

He was born August 7, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Peter Malinski and the late Anna Stadnyk Malinski. Frank served in the U.S. Army until retirement on August 7, 1994. He then went on to work as a service manager for Gil Morrow and Mikan Automotive Dealership, retiring in 1999. Frank was one of the Charter Members and Founders of Oneida Valley Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Frank was a member of the following organizations: AARP, The Army Retired Enlisted Association, a Life Member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Company, Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, Butler County Law Enforcement, F.O.P. Brady Paul Lodge #54, Butler Elks Lodge #170, Butler Moose Lodge #64, Slovak Sokol Society of Lyndora, American Legion Post #117 Butler, Life Member VFW Joseph Black Post #249, Italian Society of Butler, #272 Butler Lodge F & A M, Valley of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shriners A.A.O.N.M.S., and Caravan 14 of Butler.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Wilson
butlerradio.com

Preston Park Showcasing Star Wars For Movie Night

Local residents are invited to enjoy a free family movie in an outdoor setting this weekend. Butler Township’s next Movies in the Park event is planned for Saturday at the Preston Park Arboretum. The movie to be shown is the final chapter of the Star Wars prequel trilogy “Revenge...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Robert L. Balfour

Robert L. Balfour, 75, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born in Mars on February 11, 1947 to the late Edward and Martha (McPherson) Balfour. Robert attended Mars High School and later went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a stone and block mason by trade. Robert loved working with his hands, hunting, fishing, war movies, and cooking. He was loved and will be forever missed. Robert was the beloved father of Karen (Chet) Davis, Brian Balfour, Robert (Sue) Balfour Jr, and Brandi Balfour. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 1 sister, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by 1 sister. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Ruth G. Lynn

She was born July 7, 1923 in Hilliards, the daughter of the late Frank and Selma (Brown) Fair. Ruth was a member of the North Washington United Presbyterian Church. She retired after 30 years of service as the food service director for Moniteau School District. Surviving are her son, Douglas...
HILLIARDS, PA
butlerradio.com

Adams Twp. Couple Facing Drug & Child Endangerment Charges

A Butler County couple is facing charges after police say they left their children at home with drugs in the house. Our news partners at WPXI report that police in Adams Township were called to the home of Brannon and Brittany Irvin on Broadstone Drive earlier this week. Upon investigation,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy