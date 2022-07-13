Inside Joey Gallo’s failures with the Yankees

The most polarizing player in New York is no longer that polarizing.

Coming upon a full calendar year of Joey Gallo in pinstripes, there are not many still defending an all-or-nothing slugger who has brought more of the latter than former.

Gallo fell from a middle-of-the-order bat at the start of the season to the Yankees’ No. 9 hitter by the end of May. In the past week, Matt Carpenter has begun to play more outfield and has cut into the time of the lefty-hitting Gallo, who was benched twice against righty Red Sox starters over the weekend. Gallo started over Carpenter for Tuesday’s stunning 4-3 loss to the Reds , and was pinch-hit for by Aaron Judge as the Yankees tried to rally in the ninth inning. It seems to be only a matter of time before Gallo’s fall continues.

The next place to fall is off the team, and The Post’s Jon Heyman and Dan Martin have reported the Yankees have held conversations with other teams about a trade including Gallo.

What happened to the jewel of last year’s Yankees trade deadline, a player whose warts have always been on display but whose power typically camouflaged them?

The easy answer — and one that arises whenever a player disappoints in New York — is that Gallo was not built for the city and could not handle the crowds that turned on him with each whiff.

A .211 hitter with an .833 OPS in Texas, Joey Gallo has seen his offensive numbers plummet in the year he has spent with the Yankees. USA TODAY Sports

That theory is possible, but let’s take a look under the hood at what has changed for a player who, not that long ago, was one of the game’s most feared power hitters.

His luck ran out. Then his patience

Gallo defenders had a much easier case to make last season, when he struggled in his first few months as a Yankee. In 58 games after the July 29 blockbuster , Gallo hit the ball hard, hit the ball often and found his batted balls and opposing gloves had a magnetic attraction.

His batting average on balls in play last season with the Yankees was easily a career-worst .193, which would be among the unluckiest of all time if extrapolated for an entire year. His actual batting average was .160, which was also disastrous, but he did slug 13 home runs. The peripheral numbers were encouraging enough for the Yankees to believe a full season could reveal Gallo was worth the substantial prospect haul that Brian Cashman had dealt to acquire him.

Maybe it’s the booing and negativity feeding upon negativity or maybe it’s a step up in opposing pitching, but Gallo’s encore has been far worse. Maybe he is chasing results, but he definitely is chasing pitches out of the strike zone.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the 28-year-old was swinging at 31.1 percent of pitches that were not in the zone. With the Yankees last season, he chased just 20 percent; in his first All-Star season, 2019, he swung at 24.2 percent of would-be balls. This kind of uptick in poor swing decisions brings a domino effect of poor results.

Never known as a contact hitter, Gallo has struck out in nearly 38 percent of his plate appearances this season. Robert Sabo

Most obviously, it brings more strikeouts. Gallo, who already was the poster boy for punchouts, has taken a 34.6 percent strikeout rate in 2021 and elevated it to 37.9. Teams that value his production can take the whiffs as long as they are offset by homers and walks, but swinging at the wrong pitches has cut into his dingers and bases on balls. He walked in 18 percent of his plate appearances last season. This year, the rate is down to 14.4.

It is possible that his chasing is a result of the pitching that he has seen. Going from the AL West to AL East, he has seen an uptick of stuff, and…

Pitchers are pitching him differently

Most obviously, they are throwing him fewer fastballs. When he starred in 2019, he saw a fastball 56.3 percent of the time . Last year, 55.5 percent of the pitches he saw were fastballs. This year, going into Tuesday, the number was all the way down to 51.5 percent.

He has not done much damage against the lower rate of fastballs he has seen — but he has been especially helpless against the uptick of slower offerings. He was 5-for-51 (.098) against breaking pitches and 8-for-49 (.163) against offspeed pitches.

He has struggled against heat and against the softer stuff — but he has struggled most against pitches up in the zone. Opposing pitchers have generally kept offerings away from him and targeted the top of the strike zone.

With thanks to Baseball Savant, let’s take a look at his batting averages around the strike zone, with a particular focus on the upper rail:

Baseball Savant

Entering play Tuesday, he had just two hits against pitches at the top of the zone, and the expected batting averages were not much better. Pitchers found a glaring weakness and have continually pounced. Sure, shifts have taken away some hits from Gallo, but not enough that they can be blamed for his considerable struggles.

Shift happens

It is plausible that if Rob Manfred eventually acts upon his threats and moves to ban the shift, Gallo could become one of the best hitters in baseball. If he had accumulated enough at-bats to qualify, the 52.7 percent of his batted balls that went to the right side or right field would be the greatest pull percentage in MLB.

But every season of Gallo’s career has included many balls that would have been hits if the defense played him straight-up. This season, in fact, he has seen a few fewer defensive shifts — from 95 percent last year to 88.2 percent entering Tuesday — which makes it harder to pin his funk on the opposing defenses. He simply has been much worse this season, and not just at the plate.

Left out

More than any other facet of his game, his defense in New York has surprised the most.

Gallo came over from Texas with a reputation as not just a passable outfielder but an excellent one, who won a Gold Glove at right field in 2020 and then another last season, though he only played nine games in right for the Yankees.

Gallo was a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work primarily in right field, but a shift to left in New York has him looking little more than pedestrian in the outfield. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Bouncing between left and right this season, Gallo — not a typical muscle-bound home run hitter but one with solid athleticism, good speed and a great arm — has at times looked lost, particularly in left field. Among 41 players who had qualified in left this season, Gallo entered play as the 37th best in Outs Above Average . His minus-4 was tied with Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber, a notoriously poor defender.

Maybe he brought his struggles at the plate to the field with him. And maybe he’s chasing results, maybe pitchers are pitching him better than ever, maybe the shift has killed his batting average.

Regardless of the cause and the diagnosis, most now agree on the course of action. Gallo probably will be moved.

For more on the Knicks’ interest in a potential trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, we turn to the words of columnist Mike Vaccaro :

The Jazz are going to want, almost certainly, RJ Barrett (and, if I were a betting man, one of either Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes or Obi Toppin).

And this is where things get hard.

This is where if you are Leon Rose you have to ask yourself a cold-blooded question: which version of my roster drags the Knicks closer to where they need to be? Barrett would be a tough sacrifice. Knicks fans have watched him grow up over three years. He is still only 22. His work ethic and capacity for improvement are matters of public record. And he is probably the most popular player on the team right now.

He could be a perennial All-Star.

But Mitchell — himself only 25 years old and locked up contractually for four more years — is a perennial All-Star.

Johnny Gaudreau’s 40 goals and 75 assists last season makes him one of the biggest prizes in free agency. NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to NHL free agency, which kicks off today and may be headlined by Johnny Gaudreau — whom the Islanders and Devils might chase if he doesn’t reach an 11th-hour deal with Calgary.

For the Rangers , center Ryan Strome is expected to hit the open market, as will forward Andrew Copp. Some within the NHL believe, according to The Post’s Larry Brooks , they will make a run at Nazem Kadri. They don’t appear to have the cap space necessary for the Colorado center, but maybe a sign-and-trade is the plan.

Other stars expected to be available once the clock strikes noon: Evgeni Malkin, Ondrej Palat and Andre Burakovsky.

On The Post’s “ The Show ” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Sandy Alderson acknowledged what every Mets fan has seen.

“We’ve been waiting all season for one or two of those players to ignite,” the Mets president said about their designated hitter options. “And that hasn’t happened.”

Nelson Cruz is the kind of productive bat the Mets reportedly would like to add to their lineup by the trade deadline. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

J.D. Davis has hit the ball hard, but has not made consistent enough contact. Dominic Smith could not get into a groove, then was sent to Triple-A Syracuse for a month. Robinson Cano has been gone since early May.

Alderson hinted strongly that the Mets will be shopping for a DH at the deadline .

The options most linked to the Mets include Baltimore’s Trey Mancini and Washington’s Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell . All three will be free agents after the season, so unless the Mets go off the board, the addition would be a rental.

“Who else is looking for a DH?” Alderson asked rhetorically, underscoring his hope that the Mets won’t have much competition for a player whose bat will only be needed.

Alderson, who also said a bullpen arm could help, suggested the Mets probably would not try to improve at the spot internally. Alderson mentioned Mark Vientos , who is already on the 40-man roster, Francisco Alvarez, who is now at Triple-A Syracuse , and Brett Baty, at Double-A Binghamton , as pieces who theoretically could be given a chance.

“But that’s not something that we want to rely on,” Alderson said about calling up a rookie.