The Liberty Hill Swim Center will not be opening to the public until spring 2023 after originally being set to open this month. The City Council agreed it was painful to unanimously vote to postpone the opening of the swim center to the public for the 2022 season, but due to several things out of the City’s control, like supply chain and staffing concerns, they decided it was the best move for all involved.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO