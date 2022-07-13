ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and gas operations blamed for earthquakes in Permian Basin. New Mexico takes action

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

Oil and gas operations were blamed for causing earthquakes in the Permian Basin throughout southeast New Mexico and West Texas via new research from the University of Texas at Austin , which warned increased production could spell disaster for the region's geologic stability.

The study, published by the university’s Jackson School of Geosciences, cited both wastewater injection wells and hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, as contributors to recent increased seismicity in both states.

Production across the basin grew in as fracking was increasingly used to target deeper and harder-to-reach shale deposits of crude oil and natural gas.

More: $465M in Permian Basin lands sold for oil and gas production as market heats up

In the years since, the region became the most productive for fossil fuel in the U.S., boasting the most oil and gas rigs among the nation’s major producing-basins with 350 rigs as of July 8, per the latest data from Baker Hughes.

The next most active region was the Haynesville Shale in the southeast U.S. with just 49 rigs – about 14 percent of the Permian’s rig count.

But all those operations could lead to an increase in earthquakes and geological instability, the UT-Austin report said, with seismicity gradually rising since 2009, primarily in the western Delaware sub-basin of the Permian which straddles the New Mexico-Texas border.

More: Oil and gas land sale held in New Mexico Permian Basin after months of delays

Researchers studied regional seismicity and oil and gas operations between 2017 and 2020, considered boom years in the area, finding 68 percent of earthquakes at a magnitude (M) of 1.5 or greater resulted from fracking or disposal injection.

The fracking process uses a mixture of water, sand and chemicals pumped underground to break up underground rocks known as shale, so that oil and gas can be extracted and pumped to the surface.

While the process allows operators to better target hydrocarbon deposits, it also produces a significant amount of wastewater.

More: New Mexico people of color most impacted by oil and gas, study says

For every barrel of oil produced in the Permian, up to 10 barrels – about 42 gallons – of wastewater, known as produced water in industry terms, is brought to the surface.

It’s a combination of flowback from the initial frack and formation water from within the same shale deposits oil and gas is extracted from

Produced water is high in brine, metals and other toxic component and is unfit for human use.

More: $3.5 billion sale targets Permian Basin oil and gas as drilling grows in the region

Traditionally, this water was disposed of through injection wells that pump it back to the subterranean formations it came from.

That process was the main contributor to an uptick in earthquakes, the study read, by increasing subsurface pressure.

Researcher Alexandros Savvaidis, a co-author of the study said the work proves that oil and gas is linked to seismicity occurring near extraction activities and could help the industry better identify the risks stemming from their operations.

More: Biden 'constraining' oil and gas, industry says, as New Mexico land sale delayed again

“This paper shows that we now know a lot about how oil and gas activities and seismic activity are connected,” Savvaidis said. “The modeling techniques could help oil and gas producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to decrease them.”

About 5,000 quakes within an about 3 square-mile area of the Delaware along the state border were studied in the research.

About 43 percent of the quakes were tied to water injection above the depth associated with fracking, while 12 percent were linked to depths below the fracking depth.

More: Lawsuit targets oil and gas drilling permits issued in New Mexico by Biden administration

The study pointed to an M 5.0 earthquake reported near Mentone, Texas last year, one the largest in the region’s history, as “strongly associated” with deep injection of produced water.

M 5 earthquakes are known to cause damage and risk injury to people, while M 4 quakes are often felt with some damage reported, and M 3 quakes rarely cause damage, per the Richter Scale.

M 1 and 2 quakes are rarely felt, but an increase in the smaller events, experts warned, could indicate growing seismicity in a region leading to larger incidents.

More: Gov. Lujan Grisham talks state's oil and gas methane rules, climate change before Congress

Lason Grigoratos, post-doctoral researcher and lead author of the study said the information gleaned from the Permian Basin could be used in other oil-producing regions to prevent associated induced seismicity.

“We believe the framework presented in this study is applicable to other regions around the world that might be experiencing seismicity linked to subsurface fluid injection operations,” Grigoratos said.

Work was underway by New Mexico regulators since last year to curb the volume of water injected underground, and promote produced water recycling, in hopes of seeing the quakes decline.

More: $1.9 billion oil and gas merger targets Permian Basin amid growing energy prices

The State’s Oil Conservation Division announced new policies last year that would reduce the allowed volumes injected based on a well’s proximity to a quake.

If there are two M 2.5 quakes within a 10-mile radius, well operators are required to increase volume reporting to weekly from monthly.

If an M 3 occurs, all wells within a radius of up to 3 miles must reduce injection volumes by 50 percent, and all wells between 3 and 6 miles away must cut injections by 25 percent.

More: Supreme Court greenhouse gas ruling splits New Mexico leaders on party lines

After an M 3.5 is reported, wells within 3 miles must be shut in and volumes are reduced for those up to 6 miles away.

Division Director Adrienne Sandoval said this policy appeared to be successful as the state has not seen a quake larger than M 4 since last year – the largest since was an M 3.2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPKBE_0ge0EsN800

“Generally, we have not seen increasing seismic activity in that area,” Sandoval said of the Delaware Basin region.

“We’ve had some increase in certain areas, but they were less than the 4.0 and we have taken action. Where we’ve taken action, we’ve seen a reduction in seismicity, and we think that’s a good sign.”

More: $1.2 billion in sales of Permian Basin lands in New Mexico announced as fuel demand grows

She said the State also encouraged the industry to recycle more of its produced water so it can be reused in subsequent fracking operations, an act that could also reduce pressure on freshwater sources in the arid state.

“The more recycling the better,” she said. “I think we’ve seen increased numbers in produced water and we hope that trend continues.”

Regulations imposed in New Mexico and in Texas by the Texas Railroad Commission, which designated three seismic response areas (SRAs)since last year where injection volumes are similarly reduced, increased demand for services like recycling and transportation of water around the area, said Jason Jennaro, chief executive officer with Breakwater Midstream.

The company recently announced an expansion of its water management network focused on its Big Spring Recycling System in the Texas side of the Permian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGRN9_0ge0EsN800

Breakwater reported the system recycles up to 4 million barrels of produced water a month, at about 300,000 barrels recycled per day.

It connects operators producing the wastewater with operators who may be able to use it after recycling via a series of pipelines throughout the region.

In total, the company’s 14 recycling facilities have a daily recycling capacity of about 500,000 barrels of produced water.

Jennaro said the UT-Austin study further validated the need to grow the water sector of the Permian Basin’s oil and gas industry.

“These data validate those efforts and the need for improved stewardship over the water supply chain,” he said.  "Operators are looking for more sustainable alternatives to high pressure wastewater injection within seismically sensitive areas.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Oil and gas operations blamed for earthquakes in Permian Basin. New Mexico takes action

Comments / 16

Dan uhl
4d ago

nothing is said about the depth of the epicenter of the quakes. without that information it sounds like give me money and I will make the report match your talking points.

Reply
16
Retired Chief
4d ago

and I have some beach front property adjecent to the permian basin. Earthquakes they are all over new mexico. There is a fault line that runs through albuquerque. We have earthquakes all the time. But I don't see any oil derricks.

Reply(2)
13
lynn
4d ago

🤣 Love the Stupity, Earthquakes can happen anywhere it's been going on Since time began! example Flagstaff AZ has had earthquakes , and there is Absolutely No Oil Production there! 🤔

Reply
6
Related
Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s oil and gas revenues are breaking records and complicating budgets

Oil and gas revenues added more than $1.7 billion to New Mexico coffers in the first four months of the year — more than in any other four-month period in state history. Records compiled by the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department show that year-on-year, revenues from January through April more than doubled from $782 million in 2021 — itself a record year. (Records lag by two months to allow producers time to report their production numbers.) This money gusher comes from increasing production in New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin — currently the most productive oilfield on the planet — and skyrocketing oil and gas prices brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

Several small fires contained in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Where can I find fossils in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How easy is it to find fossils in New Mexico? Does one need an entire team of paleontologists to back them up? The truth is, an eagle eye and a curious mind can help someone spot some fossils just by going on a simple hike.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KVIA

Gas prices drop in Texas and New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas -- Both Texas and New Mexico are seeing a dip in gas prices this week. In Texas, the statewide average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.14, according to Triple-A. That's 19 cents less than last week but still $1.31 more than this time last year.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Roswell Air Center

ROSWELL, N.M. — For many, the future is air travel. That's at least the motivation for the Roswell Air Center, which is considered one of the largest commercial aviation industries in the southwest. "We're trying to be as close as we possibly can to a birth of airplanes to...
ROSWELL, NM
Fast Company

Meet the Latina voting activist who will soon be on the U.S. quarter

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on August 15.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Shale Oil#Natural Gas#Oil Drilling#Oil Wells#The University Of Texas#Permian#Researchers Studi
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: New Mexico Military Institute

ROSWELL, N.M. — A prestigious school sits right in the heart of downtown Roswell. Since 1891, the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) has provided a strong program focused on challenging academics, leadership preparation and character development. "You learn to get yourself up in the morning. You learn to dress,...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Denver Gazette

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the...
FARMINGTON, NM
arkvalleyvoice.com

Water Talks: The Crisis of the Colorado River System

It should be obvious to anyone; trying to fill a bathtub with the drain wide open is foolish. This is precisely what the operators of the Colorado River System (Lake Powell and Lake Mead) have been attempting to do for the past 20 years. They have disregarded the increased withdrawals to the Lower Basin states (California, Arizona, and Nevada) and the ubiquitous arid nature of the Southwest.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KRQE News 13

Storms for northern New Mexico through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are ending in northwest new Mexico and southwest Colorado this morning. We should be dry in those areas by the end of the morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the state through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase from nearby storms this afternoon, but storm […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Tax-free weekend in Texas, New Mexico nears: What to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7,...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales trial continues, Charge dismissed, Weekend storms, Wildfire assistance, ABQ awards

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police charge Qiaunt Kelley with June murder Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues 3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in Albuquerque Movies that have been filmed in Albuquerque since early 2000s Santa Fe passes ordinance ending debt-based driver’s license suspensions Brittney Griner back in Russian court as trial continues Airmen rescue 8 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Burn scar areas face more flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The areas affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fires continue to deal with flooding. Benji and Juli Maestas sent KRQE News 13 video from mile marker 12 in Guadalupita as storms hit Thursday. It didn’t rain a lot but with the fire, it was enough to cause problems. That area has […]
GUADALUPITA, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico health officials say new COVID variant could be 18 times more infectious

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase held a press conference Thursday addressing COVID-19 in New Mexico. The state of New Mexico currently has 575,279 recorded positive cases and 176 current hospitalizations. Over 8,000 New Mexicans have died due to COVID-19 complications. Health Secretary Dr. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local restaurants have battled the pandemic, a worker shortage, and inflation. Now they have a new problem. Restaurant food suppliers and manufacturers have been dealing with rising prices. They say they can’t even get simple items like shipping boxes to get their products out.  Marco Nunez is the owner and manager of La Mexican […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy