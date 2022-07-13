ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Second baby Masai giraffe born at New York’s Seneca Park Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFZ6E_0ge0EnCj00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time in less than three months, New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a baby Masai giraffe.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Rochester attraction said the unnamed calf, born Tuesday, is doing fine and bonding with first-time mom Kipenzi.

On April 29, Masai giraffes Iggy and Parker also welcomed a calf, Olmsted, the zoo said in a news release.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the zoo’s veterinary team is providing “around-the-clock care” for the newborn.

Zoo Director Steve Lacy said workers are “hopeful” about the new arrival, despite the high mortality rates of baby giraffes.

“The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth,” he said in a statement. “Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

The zoo is temporarily closing part of its Animals of the Savanna exhibit and suspending tram service as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing scheduled to begin Monday morning. State District Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary order last week blocking enforcement pending the hearing in a lawsuit...
LOUISIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police step up enforcement of Move Over Law

GREENBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law is over a year old and Pennsylvania State Police said they are stepping up their efforts to make sure it is enforced. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or a disabled one. This includes moving over to a lane farther away when an emergency response driver is approaching. If this is not a possible, the law states that drivers should slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Officers said that many drivers are ignoring this rule.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy