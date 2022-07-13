Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce president talks growth

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 21, to consider resolutions regarding abortion access. Among the resolutions is the "Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone" Act, commonly known as the GRACE Act. The special meeting comes almost...
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Project Connect will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for MetroRail's McKalla Station. The new station will be a regional rail transit station located on the east side of Q2 Stadium on Delta Drive. It will provide better access to Q2 Stadium and the North Burnet area.
AUSTIN, Texas — Citing future operational changes within the organization, a City of Austin spokesperson on Friday confirmed the City will be discontinuing its contracts with homeless services provider Front Steps Inc. According to a statement provided by the City, the decision was made after Front Steps' board of...
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk presented his recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 City budget, which he said aims to address a staff recruitment and retention crisis across city government. It also includes rate and fee hikes for Austin homeowners. The budget proposes an...
HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions. On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.
Texas continues to see people abandon their home states in hopes of making a better life for their family in the Lone State State. With that growth comes places for families to begin their new starts in the Texas Hill Country. There have been multiple housing developments announced since the...
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources. Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order. BELLMEAD:. City Manager Yost...
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A bright, young student in Round Rock ISD is aiming for a big title – "America's Top Young Scientist." According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, 13-year-old Asvini Thivakaran has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge.
AUSTIN, Texas — When ERCOT requested Texans conserve power Monday afternoon, Susan Meyer did her duty: she raised her air conditioning thermostat from 75 to 80 degrees. "It's been hard. You can't go outside. You can't water enough. Everything is dying," Meyer said. "ERCOT, I think, has failed us again."
AUSTIN, Texas — As dry conditions continue to raise the risk of wildfires across the state, the Texas A&M Forest Service on Friday announced that it is opening the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to assist with fire activity in Texas. Officials say this year's activity is...
An early morning fire at a popular Lockhart restaurant has temporarily closed the business, but plans are to return soon. In the meantime, Lockhart Bistro, operating under its same name, will open at owner Parind Vora’s building in Gonzales. The fire, which caused much damage, was said to have...
AUSTIN, Texas — One organization is working to create affordable housing for people living with HIV in Austin. Supportive housing for people living with HIV is limited, but Project Transitions is working to change that for people like Clarence Fagins. A new complex is set to open next Wednesday and he said he doesn't know where he'd be if it wasn't for the supportive housing.
Alexandra Spurlock bought a new three-bedroom home in Hutto, about a half-hour drive north of downtown Austin. When she signed the papers last summer, the home was nothing more than a plot of dirt. The builder said the house would be move-in ready by February. Now, it's July 2022, and...
AUSTIN, Texas — It's safe to say Texans love ice cream. Whether it's tubs of Blue Bell or H-E-B Creamy Creations, upside-down Blizzards or cups and cones from local shops, ice cream hits the spot on these hot summer days. And if you're someone who needs an excuse to...
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Saturday, July 16, anyone in the U.S. can reach trained mental health professionals by calling or texting 988. That three-digit number will reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The existing hotline number is 1-800-273-8255, and it will remain available to people in emotional distress or...
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Tarrant County newsmakers, the National Weather Service’s Victor Murphy explains the factors driving the heat wave hitting Texas, how the weather is stressing the state’s resources and why he doesn’t believe the extreme temperatures will recede anytime soon.
AUSTIN, Texas — Across the country, we've seen protests and outrage over drag performance events where kids were in attendance. On Saturday, The Painted Porch Bookshop in Bastrop held "Drag Story Hour," where drag performers dressed as pirates and princesses read stories to kids. Colleen Pannell, also known as...
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees almost every day in the month of July, heat-related calls are on the rise in Travis County. "We have run 106 heat-related calls since the first of July. Compare that to the same date period of July 1-15 of 2021, we ran 42," said Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman.
Comments / 0