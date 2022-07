MINT HILL, N.C. — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead when crews rescued a man trapped in a grain silo in Mint Hill Wednesday morning. Several fire crews responded to the scene on Arlington Church Road. Firefighters could also be seen on top of a silo with ladders working to get the man out. Fire officials said the grain was up to the his chest.

