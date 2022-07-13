Man dead after two-vehicle crash

PIERCETON — A woman was injured after her vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole. Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, first responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident along SR 13, north of Pierceton and just south of East Old Road 30. “She...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and another badly injured following an early Friday morning crash on State Road 37 near North County Line Road in the northeast corner of Allen County. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a...
Officers tell WSBT 22 crews there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle. Police say the crash occured at the intersection of East McKinley Highway and Maplehurst Avenue at approximately 3:22 Thursday afternoon. Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau are investigating. Initial investigation found that the female...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old was injured when his ORV hit a tree on Wednesday night, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Oak Grove Road and Dunning Street in LaGrange Township for an ORV crash with injuries. At...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is dead in a crash Friday morning on Indiana 37, just west of the North County Line Road, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said. Officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m., a statement from the department...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to two crashes that resulted in three fatalities within two hours Tuesday evening. The first crash happened when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 5th Road went off the roadway and crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
PORTER TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Decatur man suffered what’s described as life threatening injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Van Buren County’s Porter Township early Wednesday. The 44-year-old man was northbound on County Road 669 near 33rd Street around 1:00...
ELKHART, Ind. – A 12-year-old was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to the area of S. 6th Street and W. Indiana Avenue for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on a bike.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A man has died following a crash along C.R. 26 Tuesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies were called to the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 7 at 2:07 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford...
A man was shot in the ankle while walking. It happened on Wednesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive. The victim told Elkhart police that he was walking, when he was shot by a man that he did not know, in his right ankle. He...
CONSTANTINE, Mich. -- A fire destroyed a rescue truck at the Constantine Fire Department Friday afternoon, according to the department. A firefighter was doing monthly maintenance on one of the rescue trucks Friday afternoon. After finishing, the truck was parked in the main apparatus bay in the station. The firefighter...
A man was arrested after gunfire damaged two homes in Elkhart. It happened earlier this week, when police were called to a house on Eden Street, on reports of a shooter. A group at the house told police that the man threw a firework across the street at their home and shot a handgun at them.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Shipshewana teen died Monday afternoon after he fell from the motorcycle he was riding and was then run over by another motorcycle that was following behind him. The crash took place at 2:20 p.m. on County Road 700 South according to information released from the...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A missing 2-year-old in Elkhart County has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle at North Lake Apartment Homes around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after the child was reported missing. At around 7:20 p.m., the toddler was...
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is hurt after a shooting in Starke County on Wednesday night. It happened in the 6500 block of State Road 39 in North Judson just after 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Our reporting partners at WKVI say officers were first called to a domestic...
