ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Second baby Masai giraffe born at New York’s Seneca Park Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW3yB_0ge0DTXI00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time in less than three months, New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a baby Masai giraffe.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Rochester attraction said the unnamed calf, born Tuesday, is doing fine and bonding with first-time mom Kipenzi.

On April 29, Masai giraffes Iggy and Parker also welcomed a calf, Olmsted, the zoo said in a news release.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the zoo’s veterinary team is providing “around-the-clock care” for the newborn.

Zoo Director Steve Lacy said workers are “hopeful” about the new arrival, despite the high mortality rates of baby giraffes.

“The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth,” he said in a statement. “Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

The zoo is temporarily closing part of its Animals of the Savanna exhibit and suspending tram service as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

New Jersey man finds $1,000 in cash from 1930s while landscaping lawn

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Yard work paid off in a big way for a New Jersey man, who found cash buried on his property while doing renovations. Rich and Suzanne Gilson purchased a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, four years ago, and have been working on renovations to the house ever since, USA Today reported. Rich Gilson, who works in home inspections and renovations, told the newspaper that he began working on the driveway in front of the garage on July 8.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Giraffes#Seneca Park Zoo#Masai Giraffe#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Spectrum News 1#Olmsted#Monroe County
Action News Jax

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Action News Jax

Flash flooding kills 2 in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died when floodwaters swept through parts of Larimer County, Colorado, on Friday evening. Flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area left a woman and a juvenile girl dead, KDVR reported. The floods swept through the area after the Larimer County Sheriff’s...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy