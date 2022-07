AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees almost every day in the month of July, heat-related calls are on the rise in Travis County. "We have run 106 heat-related calls since the first of July. Compare that to the same date period of July 1-15 of 2021, we ran 42," said Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman.

