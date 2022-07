Maggie Rogers has shared another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Surrender’, this time in the form of new single ‘Horses’. Arriving today (July 15), the cut starts with soft acoustic guitar and Rogers’ sweet vocals, wrapped in wistful production. “Took me all this long to figure out it’s not worth it if I can’t touch the ground / I see horses running wild I wish I could feel like that for just a minute,” she sings in the bridge, building up to the song’s honeyed chorus.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO