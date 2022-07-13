Lakewood SCHI Rabbi Convicted of Money Laundering to Get a New Trial, Judge Orders
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Rabbi Osher Eisemann, the founder of Lakewood’s School for Children with...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Rabbi Osher Eisemann, the founder of Lakewood’s School for Children with...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Sentence of only 60 days for allegedly laundering taxpayer money? I could do more than that if I dont pay my taxes.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 17