Found Child: Berthoud – A non-verbal child with autism was found by citizens wandering toward a park in bare feet and a diaper. Deputies had no information to go on, so an ambulance transported the child to the hospital for a hold with Child Protective Services in route to meet the child there. A female was found on a search of the neighborhood and identified the boy as her son. The female put her son down for a nap and her son exited out a window. The female was very upset and thankful.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO