Submitted by: CCE Madison County Colgate Intern – Riley Rice. As far back as Corey Mosher’s family can remember, his ancestors have always been farmers. Census records from the mid-1800s show the Mosher family as occupational farmers; however, they did not yet own land. One of Corey’s forefathers, George Mosher, lived in Eaton, NY and worked on a dairy farm located where the Mosher farm stands today in Bouckville.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO