Popping out of the otherwise urban scene of railroad tracks and parking is a vibrant plains scene, which is the latest Brush the Bricks downtown mural. The mural, on the north side of the Golden Q, 809 Ash, is by Dennis Schiel. With giant bees, butterflies and a frog on a swing, Schiel said the artwork is more whimsical than some of the other murals he has painted in Hays.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO