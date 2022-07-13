ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ECU Health to host job fair

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina hospital is set to host a job fair Wednesday. ECU Health is running the fair...

piratemedia1.com

Awaken Coffee to open Greenville location, provide opportunities

Owners and members of the community associated with Awaken Coffee, a special needs coffee shop, discuss the opening of its new location in Greenville, NC, and the opportunities it will provide for those with disabilities and the community. Carol Preston, president of Awaken Coffee, said that a new location for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday. We’re all celebrating this! A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 39: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Jacksonville, NC?. Though small, Jacksonville, North Carolina, is a vibrant town in Onslow County, well known as the home of the largest Marine Corps base on America’s Eastern Seaboard. This town also boasts beautiful beaches as well as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 16 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WINTERVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

988 is the new hotline for mental health emergencies

A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 15th at 4:30am. UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marks 75 years of research with 3-story mural. Updated: 22 hours ago. UNC Institute of Marine...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A team of eight-year-old softball players from New Bern qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in Jensen Beach, FL. The girls competed in the Babe Ruth Southeast Region Tournament over the weekend in Clemmons. Four pool games brought the team to the third...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Live music and food trucks set the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville Train Depot. Hosted by the town’s chamber of commerce and the Winterville Historical and Arts Society, families were encouraged to join in the celebration of the town’s anniversary and the birthday of its founder, AG Cox from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wilson school weighs COVID-19 guidelines as new variant spreads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An updated map from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Forty-one counties are now shaded in orange, the highest community level of COVID-19. It’s also more than 10 times as many counties as there were...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Groundbreaking held for future Duplin Co. transportation building

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning in Duplin County means big things are coming soon for the community. State and Duplin County officials gathered at the site of the future transportation building as part of a vision that began in 2016. The new facility will house all of the county’s transportation staff under one roof.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lowzinia Gooding, 69; service July 17

Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. Lowzinia leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers: Derrick (Shelia) and Cornelius Prichard, of Havelock, Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern, Craig Morris and James Symles of Beaufort, Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana; four sisters: Margaret Prichard Morehead City, Melvinia and Elsie Prichard of Havelock, Tracy Reed (Frankie) and Rita Bender (Artis) of Beaufort, Galetta White (Micheal) of Havelock; one aunt: Frances Wallace of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Date announced for 11th Annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club has announced the date and location for its annual Oktoberfest. The 11th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will kick off Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Union Point Park in New Bern. According to Bill Stafford, the chair, big changes...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Neuse River and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. Sound Rivers says the sites that failed for the Lower Neuse are: Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River.
WASHINGTON, NC

