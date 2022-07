Des Moines, IA- A new survey finds that hotels in Iowa lost nearly 10,000 jobs during the pandemic, and nearly 2,000 of those jobs have not yet returned. American Hotel & Lodging Association spokeswoman Jen Clark Fugolo (FOO-gah-lo) tells Radio Iowa that it’s a challenge the industry is facing not just in Iowa, but nationwide.

