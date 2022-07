State Police have issued a missing person advisory for a teenage girl that has been reported missing in the Vintondale area. (Photos courtesy of PSP-Indiana) She has brown hair that has been dyed blue and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a green T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers. Police say she was last seen at 8:30 last night walking along Rexis Road in Vintondale. Authorities also believe that she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused as to where she is.

VINTONDALE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO