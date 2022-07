The Green Bay Packers are projected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Kenny Clark and Jarran Reed will anchor a defensive line that may be the best in Brian Gutekunst era. De’Vondre Campbell is an All-Pro inside linebacker while Preston Smith and Rashan Gary combined for 18.5 sacks on the edges. Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes are all among the top 32 highest graded cornerbacks in the NFL, making the Packers the only team with three players on that list. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage will be the Packers’ starting safeties for the fourth consecutive season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO