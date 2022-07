A Coralville woman has been arrested following an eight-vehicle accident on the Coralville Strip. Police were called to the accident scene at the intersection of Highway 6 and Rocky Shore Drive just before 4:45 Thursday afternoon for a multi-vehicle accident in which the responsible car fled the scene. The 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was seen pulling into the parking lot of the Kum & Go down the street, where it crashed into a fire hydrant. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Shakira Coleman-Carter of Hayden Fry Way, reportedly provided a sample that showed her breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO