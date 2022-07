England’s preparations for their final Euro 2022 group match against Northern Ireland have suffered a setback after head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for coronavirus.The Lionesses have already secured their place in the knockout stages following a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway on Monday.But Wiegman will be absent from the touchline for the Group A game against already-eliminated Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.Speedy recovery, Sarina! ❤️ Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the #Lionesses for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 15, 2022And she could also miss the quarter-final clash, with England set to face...

UEFA ・ 14 HOURS AGO