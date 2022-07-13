Ohio college racks up millions in interest on cash owed to bakery over false racism allegations

CLEVELAND -- Many years ago, I found myself questioning how someone I thought I knew very well, my husband, seemingly overnight, had adopted an unorthodox way of dealing with what to him was an unsurmountable challenge. While agonizing about how to write his dissertation for a Ph.D. program in literature, he was introduced to a group of people who invited him into their fold, who made him feel validated and understood, and who gradually convinced him that only by associating with them would he reach his goal. He gradually closed himself off to other possible methods to reach clarity about his dissertation topic. Ironically, he was writing about the Art of Deception in the writings of Edgar Allen Poe, Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne, without recognizing that he himself was falling prey to the deception by the group. It would take two long, agonizing years of losing his sense of reality, becoming distrustful of outsiders of the group, donating our money to the group, and getting further involved, before I was able to get him out. The key was to recognize and identify what was happening, and to find the professionals to do the job of reeling him back, while showing him empathy and compassion.

