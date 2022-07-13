ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio college racks up millions in interest on cash owed to bakery over false racism allegations

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOberlin College in Ohio racked up more than $4 million in interest after not paying the more than $30 million in libel damages to a local family-run bakery over false racism allegations made in 2016. Gibson’s Bakery was awarded $31.6 million in July of 2019 after students and a...

clevelandurbannews.com

Media coverage of FBI probe of former Cleveland councilman Basheer Jones called racist by at least one city council person....Jones is Black and has not been indicted or accused of a crime....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year instead of reelection, is under attack by the FBI and the mainstream media, a reminder of how Black elected officials are subjected to a double standard. And it appears that the only...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Antelope Valley Press

Medical examiner: 26 bullets removed from Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Weiss’ bond amended, GPS monitoring removed

Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, according to court records. The bond was amended during a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas pretrial at the request of Weiss’ attorney, Michael...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Leaving a cult, leaving the Big Lie: Toty Martin

CLEVELAND -- Many years ago, I found myself questioning how someone I thought I knew very well, my husband, seemingly overnight, had adopted an unorthodox way of dealing with what to him was an unsurmountable challenge. While agonizing about how to write his dissertation for a Ph.D. program in literature, he was introduced to a group of people who invited him into their fold, who made him feel validated and understood, and who gradually convinced him that only by associating with them would he reach his goal. He gradually closed himself off to other possible methods to reach clarity about his dissertation topic. Ironically, he was writing about the Art of Deception in the writings of Edgar Allen Poe, Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne, without recognizing that he himself was falling prey to the deception by the group. It would take two long, agonizing years of losing his sense of reality, becoming distrustful of outsiders of the group, donating our money to the group, and getting further involved, before I was able to get him out. The key was to recognize and identify what was happening, and to find the professionals to do the job of reeling him back, while showing him empathy and compassion.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
