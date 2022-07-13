Ohio college racks up millions in interest on cash owed to bakery over false racism allegations
By Emma Colton
Fox News
4 days ago
Oberlin College in Ohio racked up more than $4 million in interest after not paying the more than $30 million in libel damages to a local family-run bakery over false racism allegations made in 2016. Gibson’s Bakery was awarded $31.6 million in July of 2019 after students and a...
ELYRIA, Ohio — Nathan Russell enjoys being a pastor. “When I went to bed at night and when I got up in the morning, I knew I wanted to be a pastor,” he said. He said becoming one was a calling. Now, after three years of being the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year instead of reelection, is under attack by the FBI and the mainstream media, a reminder of how Black elected officials are subjected to a double standard. And it appears that the only...
The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s City Council president told FOX 8 that the FBI has sent a subpoena to the City of Cleveland for information on former councilman Basheer Jones. The FBI grand jury subpoena was sent to the City of Cleveland regarding agencies, organizations and individuals who are...
Doctor at Indiana clinic that performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl speaks out. Tentative deal gives Cleveland police officers pay raises. NAACP calls on U.S. AG Garland to investigate fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. University Hospitals to cut some services due to staff shortages. McKenzie, Guardians, blank Tigers, 4-0.
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, according to court records. The bond was amended during a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas pretrial at the request of Weiss’ attorney, Michael...
A woman whose body was found in a storage unit in late May — and is estimated to have been dead since 2012 — potentially had absentee ballots cast under her name in the 2018 and 2020 primary and general elections, according to records obtained by News 5 from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
CLEVELAND -- Many years ago, I found myself questioning how someone I thought I knew very well, my husband, seemingly overnight, had adopted an unorthodox way of dealing with what to him was an unsurmountable challenge. While agonizing about how to write his dissertation for a Ph.D. program in literature, he was introduced to a group of people who invited him into their fold, who made him feel validated and understood, and who gradually convinced him that only by associating with them would he reach his goal. He gradually closed himself off to other possible methods to reach clarity about his dissertation topic. Ironically, he was writing about the Art of Deception in the writings of Edgar Allen Poe, Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne, without recognizing that he himself was falling prey to the deception by the group. It would take two long, agonizing years of losing his sense of reality, becoming distrustful of outsiders of the group, donating our money to the group, and getting further involved, before I was able to get him out. The key was to recognize and identify what was happening, and to find the professionals to do the job of reeling him back, while showing him empathy and compassion.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state of Ohio has disbursed its first installment of payments from the OneOhio settlement with opioid manufacturers to local governments - an amount that totals more than $8.6 million. The state last year finalized an $808 million settlement with...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — have worsened from green to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map released Thursday night. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties are designated...
Seven people, including Jacob Blake Jr.’s father, were charged last Wednesday during the civil disobedient act. Widespread protests in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old who was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio police, have found many descending on the Summit County city to call out authorities for such wanton will of destruction.
Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
eight Akron officers involved in the June 27 fatal shooting of Jayland Walker have all given statements to investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7.
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
LORAIN — A disturbing scene in a school hallway near Cleveland captured by video shows students fighting inside a middle school building and a staff member was caught on camera, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland. The Lorain School District says that staff member was not only doing...
Fall will be here before you know it (sorry) and that means Halloween candy, costumes and spooky decorations will soon be hitting store shelves (some are already). For one local non-profit, Halloween and all things spooky is a year-round endeavor. The Cleveland Haunt Club is a non-profit organization based in...
